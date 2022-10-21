Guest Commentary: National Transfer Student Week highlights a ‘new normal’ in higher education

Ask people to describe a typical college student, and most likely will say the same thing: 18 to 23 years old and pursuing a degree straight out of high school. However, students these days represent unprecedented diversity with distinct identities and needs, which highlight a new normal in higher education.

More and more students are finding their own paths to and through college. An increased number of undergraduates are in their mid-20s or older, took time off after high school, and are putting themselves through college often while working and raising families. And, just like me, many are first-generation college students who start at a community college and transfer to a university during their academic journey.

I graduated and transferred from a Washington community college. My path in higher education included a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and graduate school at Arizona State University leading to my Ph.D. My journey started at the two-year college in my hometown of Longview, where I earned an associate’s degree from Lower Columbia College. It was at LCC that I learned what it took to succeed as a student after high school and discovered the direction I wanted my life to take moving forward.

During October, we celebrate National Transfer Student Week (Oct. 17-21). About 40 percent of all bachelor degree graduates from Washington’s public universities transfer from a community or technical college (CTC). This time of year offers an opportunity to reaffirm our collective commitment to support transfer student success. One cornerstone of the community college mission is to expand access and provide individuals a launchpad to transfer to a university. Many students enroll at CTCs to save money, learn from top-quality instructors, and graduate with an associate degree — all the while planning to transfer and continue their education at a university.

Earning an associate degree can make the transfer process more straightforward. The 34 CTCs in Washington offer degree programs specifically designed to make transferring easier and ensure as much of a student’s credits at a CTC is recognized by a university. Though an associate degree doesn’t guarantee admission at a four-year school, Washington’s public universities give CTC degree recipients priority over similarly qualified transfer students without a degree.

WGU Washington is equally invested in the success of transfer students and creating pathways to opportunity for all people, which is why I joined WGU as its chancellor four years ago. WGU Washington is the state’s only legislatively endorsed, all-online university. It was created in 2011 by Washington’s elected officials with powerful public support. WGU Washington is the largest private, nonprofit, and accredited institution in the state and among one of the most popular transfer destinations for community college graduates.

Our university carefully evaluates applicants’ transcripts and waives certain requirements based on students’ prior experiences. WGU Washington also features a competency-based education model that allows students to apply previous knowledge and skills within their degree programs. We offer exclusive scholarship opportunities to CTC graduates. All these features help transfer students save time and money on their path to a university degree.

Whether CTC graduates transfer to WGU Washington, another university, or commit fully to their careers, their decisions are deeply personal. Their choices reflect their distinct needs and identities and signal that an individualized postsecondary experience is now the expectation—not the exception. Recognizing that allows WGU Washington and our many higher education partners to make bigger impacts on student success and the diverse communities we serve. Join me in embracing the “new normal” in higher education and having strong pathways to degree completion by celebrating National Transfer Week.