Guest Commentary: Group asks: Can we disagree and remain friends?

From 2001 to 2012, George Raiter and I had the honor of serving as elected officials in Cowlitz County, he as a county commissioner and I as a Superior Court judge. We drove each other nuts.

We were perpetually on opposite sides of most every issue. We argued, cajoled, yelled and threatened each other with scathing commentaries in The Daily News. We disagreed, but we never questioned each other’s integrity, intelligence, or commitment to our jobs or to the community. I can honestly say George Raiter was the best of all the commissioners I have worked with.

It was a time when people could still disagree without allowing those disagreements to come between them as fellow Americans. Over the past decade, we have witnessed in this country a growing anger and hostility toward those who hold different views, whether on guns or drugs or racism or abortion. We have witnessed the social fabric of our country threatening to come apart at the seams. Respectful, reasoned discourse has become increasingly rare. Political discussions often are strained and difficult, whether in the halls of Congress or at the family Thanksgiving dinner table.

In his first inaugural address, President Abraham Lincoln (no stranger to sharp partisan anger) said, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.”

The virulence and violence of recent years has too often caused us to forget that we are friends and fellow Americans. Athough we may hold different opinions, we share the same hopes for our children and grandchildren, and for a safe and healthy community where all have the opportunity to seek a better life.

Now George and I are working with other concerned citizens to see whether this community can still talk to one another respectfully about issues on which we disagree, or whether we’ve become so polarized that respectful, productive debate is no longer possible.

We have put together a series of forums titled “Community in the Crossfire: Seeking Civil Dialogue in Uncivil Times,” with discussions about topics of concern to us all. We’ve invited community leaders from across the political spectrum to discuss some of those issues, such as homelessness; the impact of drugs on our community and possible remedies; jobs, economic development, and the health of our environment.

In partnership with Lower Columbia College, the first of these five community forums will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 in LCC’s Health & Science Building’s lecture hall. We invite you to join us in person, or via Zoom, or watch the discussions televised on KLTV’s Channel 28.

More information on dates, times, and topics and the Zoom link can be found at civil-dialog.com.

We expect these conversations will be passionate, possibly heated, but also respectful. We do not expect we will reach agreement on the issues. We do expect we will listen to each other to better understand the other’s viewpoint, and from this experience, we as a community will remember we are friends. We must not be enemies.