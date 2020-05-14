Grateful for community support

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorial comes from PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.
To our community,
All of us at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center want to express our deepest gratitude for the support shown to us by our community. We are humbled by the countless donations, impromptu socially distanced parades, cards, and beautiful drawings from our youngest supporters in honoring our hospital heroes.
May 10-16 is National Hospital and Healthcare Workers Week, and a perfect opportunity to continue to recognize our first responders, physicians, clinicians, nurses and caregivers who answer the call to care for our patients without hesitation. I also want to acknowledge the unsung heroes who have worked diligently in this battle against COVID-19. My deepest thanks go to our teams who have been keeping our hospital safe, clean and operating during these challenging times - caregivers in admissions, facilities, environmental services, food and nutrition, security, safety, chaplains, assistants, greeters, care managers, social workers, IT, pharmacy, clinical engineering, communications, medical staff services, lab, human resources, our Foundation and many others – too many to mention. We will continue performing at the highest level to make sure PeaceHealth St. John never wavers in our ability to provide needed care for our community.
This pandemic has demanded our very best, and I am so proud of our team for responding with a relentlessly positive attitude. There is still much important work ahead. As we re-open our services, we are doing so in a way that PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center will remain safe for our patients and caregivers while we continue delivering compassionate, high-quality care as we are now and as we will in the future. Thanks to the exceptional caregivers at PeaceHealth St. John, to their families at home while they are here doing heroic work, and to our community, we will make it through this together.
With respect and gratitude,
Cherelle Montanye, Chief Administrative Officer
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center
