Grateful for community support

This pandemic has demanded our very best, and I am so proud of our team for responding with a relentlessly positive attitude. There is still much important work ahead. As we re-open our services, we are doing so in a way that PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center will remain safe for our patients and caregivers while we continue delivering compassionate, high-quality care as we are now and as we will in the future. Thanks to the exceptional caregivers at PeaceHealth St. John, to their families at home while they are here doing heroic work, and to our community, we will make it through this together.