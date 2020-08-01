Food producers do the heavy lifting

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorials originally appeared in The Daily Astorian and The (Tacoma) News Tribune. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.
Feeding America is a tough job, but farmers, ranchers, orchardists, fishermen, dairy operators and food processors rise to the occasion every day.
Together, they produce plenty of affordable food for the nation’s 328 million people, plus plenty left over to help feed the rest of the world.
But when COVID-19 showed up last winter, our exceedingly complex food system got even more challenging. Deemed an essential industry, all sectors of the nutrition industry had to make sure plenty of food was produced — while dealing with a pandemic that threatened the health of their employees.
The results of their efforts can be seen in the nation’s 38,307 grocery stores, where any shortages have been few and temporary and customers can still find every type of fresh, frozen and shelf-stable food. A typical grocery store carries 40,000 to 50,000 items.
It’s not been easy and the learning curve has been steep for everyone trying to deal with a virus that is easily spread where people are in close quarters — such as in Columbia River and Willapa Bay seafood processing plants.
In the orchards, cherry harvest has continued and other tree fruits and berries are ripening while farmers take precautions to limit the possibility of spreading the virus. Masks, hand-washing and other precautions help stop the spread of the virus.
Harvest of other crops is continuing as well, with farmers and ranchers doing their best to keep workers healthy and safe.
The Northwest’s 150 food processors have developed best practices for coping with COVID-19, often with the help of state agencies. Working together, they have been able to minimize the spread of the virus.
They have spread out work stations and installed partitions, staggered break times, tested for the virus and checked temperatures to prevent possible contamination as workers sort and pack fruits, butcher cattle, hogs and chickens, process fish and pack vegetables.
A major challenge for everyone in the industry has been educating employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when they are off work. Trying to prevent the spread of a disease that doesn’t even show symptoms in many is impossible. Worse yet is the fact it is fatal for a few who contract it.
The bottom line is that food producers have been doing the heavy lifting during this pandemic. No one involved in fishing, or growing, harvesting or processing crops can work from home. No one in fisheries or agriculture can have a Zoom meeting and call it a day.
The miracle of modern food production requires plain old hard work — and lots of people. Nationwide, more than 22 million people work in food-related jobs.
Three times a day, we are thankful they are all on the job.
All-online school sensible, but Washington educators, legislators must get it right
School districts across the nation have found themselves ill-prepared to face the ongoing crisis caused by COVID-19; Washington is no exception.
Kudos to all 13 Pierce County public school districts for deciding in recent days to go to an all-online format this fall, consistent with the guidance of Dr. Anthony Chen, director of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. He said it would be unsafe to reopen classrooms while local coronavirus case numbers “skyrocket.”
But the rapid transition to virtual learning means educators have a lot to figure out between now and Labor Day.
Most local parents and caregivers still don’t know the expected duration of an online school day, the nature of teacher interaction, how grading will work and how much adult participation will be required.
While administrators and teachers scramble to construct remote learning plans, families need specifics to make an academic routine possible. School leaders must provide details sooner rather than later.
Elected state leaders don’t get a free pass on this, either. Action in Olympia is needed to address two resources that schools desperately need to serve kids from a distance: mental health professionals and broadband internet access for all.
“I’m disappointed that the Legislature hasn’t taken any decisive action,” Tacoma School Board President Scott Heinze said at last week’s board meeting, understandably impatient for the governor to call a special session in August.
Nearly 1 in 5 US students don’t have access to a computer, and that number is probably higher in places like Lakewood’s Clover Park School District, where 71 percent of students qualify for free or reduced lunches.
Keeping kids safe at home was a smart decision considering Lakewood, with 451 reported COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, is second only to Tacoma. But that doesn’t make it an easy decision.
“Anything other than face to face learning is less than ideal,” Albrecht said, adding that the district had to ensure a virtual education is equitable and accessible to all.
Creating high-quality lesson plans will largely be left to teachers, who’ll receive additional training not available last spring when coronavirus caught schools unprepared.
CPSD may have taken longer to settle on online-only learning, but we’re impressed with its plan to support the development of all students. Other school districts may want to take note.
It’s currently training an “engagement team” whose job is to check in with students not regularly attending virtual learning.
The district has also purchased a social-emotional curriculum for grades K-8, knowing the disruption caused by COVID-19 is more than academic. Lessons on resilience and emotions won’t replace in-person peer learning or positive interactions in and out of classrooms. But they’ll address psychological health, a necessary component of learning.
No doubt the coming academic year presents a vertical learning curve for all involved, but so far, families have been left with more questions than answers.
It’s almost time for Washington school districts — and state lawmakers — to turn in their homework.
