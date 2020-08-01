Food producers do the heavy lifting

In the orchards, cherry harvest has continued and other tree fruits and berries are ripening while farmers take precautions to limit the possibility of spreading the virus. Masks, hand-washing and other precautions help stop the spread of the virus.

Harvest of other crops is continuing as well, with farmers and ranchers doing their best to keep workers healthy and safe.

The Northwest’s 150 food processors have developed best practices for coping with COVID-19, often with the help of state agencies. Working together, they have been able to minimize the spread of the virus.

They have spread out work stations and installed partitions, staggered break times, tested for the virus and checked temperatures to prevent possible contamination as workers sort and pack fruits, butcher cattle, hogs and chickens, process fish and pack vegetables.

A major challenge for everyone in the industry has been educating employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when they are off work. Trying to prevent the spread of a disease that doesn’t even show symptoms in many is impossible. Worse yet is the fact it is fatal for a few who contract it.