Find a better way, but don't ban tear gas

Major Gen. Amos Fries, who later was instrumental in bringing tear gas from the battleground to law enforcement, wrote: “It is easier for man to maintain morale in the face of bullets than in the presence of invisible gas.”

Tear gas soon made its way to the United States. During the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s, tear gas was used to break up labor strikes. The heyday of civil unrest and anti-war protests in the 1960s resulted in widespread use of tear gas. Today, it is commonly used by police across the globe, although it remains banned from the battlefield.

It has become an easy way to break up riots. It’s better, after all, to control an angry and violent mob with gas instead of with bullets and billy clubs.

But critics say tear gas now is too easily deployed, and it can be lethal. Dozens of civilian deaths have been linked to tear gas exposure. While healthy individuals aren’t likely to have long-term effects, people with respiratory illnesses are vulnerable. Some exposed to the gas have died from asphyxiation.

Murray and her fellow Democratic and Republican lawmakers want to limit or ban police from acquiring tear gas and other items, such as weaponized drones and armor-piercing firearms, from the U.S. government (known as the 1033 Program).