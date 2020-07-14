Find a better way, but don't ban tear gas

Tear gas has been banned for use in war, but it’s perfectly legal to use on civilians.
Its widespread use during the protests and riots that followed the death of George Floyd has led for calls to ban or curb it. However, while evaluating how and when to use it is a sound idea, we think some of the proposals go a bit too far.
Last week U.S. Sen. Patty Murray announced a bipartisan effort to limit the transfer of tear gas and other military equipment to police departments and ban “the use of transferred equipment against First Amendment-protected activities, such as the right peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for redress of grievances.”
“Law enforcement in America should not be unleashing weapons of war against civilians, especially those exercising their Constitutional right to peacefully protest,” Washington’s senior senator said.
No arguing with that. The right to peacefully assemble and seek redress from the government is a cornerstone of our democratic republic. No one protesting in a civil and legal way should be gassed.
Unfortunately, tear gas has a sordid history, and its use has been expanding since it was invented a little over a century ago. It was developed during World War I to circumvent Geneva Convention prohibitions on the use of poison gas on the battlefield. Military brass quickly discovered it was highly effective at forcing the enemy out of barricades and trenches.
Major Gen. Amos Fries, who later was instrumental in bringing tear gas from the battleground to law enforcement, wrote: “It is easier for man to maintain morale in the face of bullets than in the presence of invisible gas.”
Tear gas soon made its way to the United States. During the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s, tear gas was used to break up labor strikes. The heyday of civil unrest and anti-war protests in the 1960s resulted in widespread use of tear gas. Today, it is commonly used by police across the globe, although it remains banned from the battlefield.
It has become an easy way to break up riots. It’s better, after all, to control an angry and violent mob with gas instead of with bullets and billy clubs.
But critics say tear gas now is too easily deployed, and it can be lethal. Dozens of civilian deaths have been linked to tear gas exposure. While healthy individuals aren’t likely to have long-term effects, people with respiratory illnesses are vulnerable. Some exposed to the gas have died from asphyxiation.
Murray and her fellow Democratic and Republican lawmakers want to limit or ban police from acquiring tear gas and other items, such as weaponized drones and armor-piercing firearms, from the U.S. government (known as the 1033 Program).
While cities like Longview and Kelso aren’t likely to need grenade launchers or bayonets, metropolitan areas like New York, Los Angeles and Seattle are more likely to need access to those weapons to combat terrorists. (A review of transfers through June 30, 2020, shows that no law enforcement agency in Cowlitz County has obtained tear gas through the 1033 Program.)
Using them and tear gas on civilians is more problematic. Several studies have shown that escalating force by police only leads to more violence, not less. It creates a vicious circle — police respond with force, protestors react with more force, then police respond with even more, sometimes lethal, force. Too often, innocent bystanders get caught in the crossfire.
Nevertheless, tear gas is a tool we believe police should have at their disposal. Yet it should also be deployed cautiously, and only in extreme situations.
The best approach here is not to limit the types of weapons or tools police have at their disposal. Rather, lawmakers should put more effort into training law enforcement on de-escalation tactics, community engagement and building trust. Those have proven far more effective in stopping protests from turning violent.
