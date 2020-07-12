Federal funds, local plans to safely open school

It is difficult to find anybody who disagrees. Students who miss their friends and parents who are eager to get back to work share a desire to see brick-and-mortar schools open. But wanting something requires action to make it happen.

Adjusting to the pandemic is going to be expensive for schools. Reduced class sizes will be necessary to facilitate social distancing, perhaps requiring the hiring of additional teachers and staff; increased sanitation measures will be costly; and the prospect of mixing in-class learning with online programs will require that curriculums be transformed.

All of that lands on top of strained state budgets and requires assistance from the federal level. Congress has appropriated $13.5 billion to help K-12 programs implement changes, and education groups have asked for at least $200 billion in federal funding to safely reopen buildings. The Republican-controlled Senate thus far has declined to take up a House-passed bill that would provide billions more in funding.

Chris Reykdal, the state superintendent of public instruction, last month released the findings from a task force designed to study the reopening of schools in Washington. After that, it is up to individual districts to formulate plans that best meet their needs and can react to changes in the virus within their communities.