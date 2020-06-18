Education is set for a transformation

Dire as our situation remains, larger questions revolve around adjusting education at all levels to cope with the coming “Greater Depression” some fear is at our doorstep. The U.S. and world economies were deeply flawed before now and are hemorrhaging now. Economies are on life-support in richer countries. In Latin America, Africa and much of Asia, a worst-case depression has already arrived. Things are going to get precarious: Pestilence and death often spawn famine and war.

Leaving apocalyptic scenarios for some other day, schools at every level must become more pragmatically useful in preparing students for 21st century jobs. Failing to do so will consign communities, states and entire nations to the margins.

This shouldn’t mean abandoning art, music, literature and other pursuits that give life meaning. We need these in times of hardship, which often produce inspirational creative works. But as a society we’re going to be forced to find better ways to set the stage for every kind of success.