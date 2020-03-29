Don't wait for a miracle cure

Make no mistake, COVID-19 has put us in the midst of a global crisis. Like a natural disaster, it has left hospitals full, supply stockpiles empty and local authorities scrambling to respond. But this crisis extends far beyond the bounds of any flood zone, fault line or eruption plume and strikes invisibly.
This isn’t the first time that any of these things have happened. We’ve faced natural disasters, novel viruses, political crises, terror attacks and other emergencies, both visible and invisible. Back in 1999, there was a rising concern over the Y2K bug, which experts warned would be a disaster for vital computer systems when calendars flipped from 1999 to 2000 if left unchecked. When New Year’s Day came and our computers did not immediately go berserk, we went on making jokes about the whole thing being anticlimactic.
It wasn’t a non-problem, of course. Software engineers sunk countless hours into addressing the problem before it struck so that disruptions could be minimized or stopped outright. But it was the narrative that movies have taught us to expect: a ticking clock, potential global catastrophe, a team of experts and a fix before the clock runs out.
That was the exception, not the rule, on global crises. Since Dr. McCoy isn’t about to beam down from the Enterprise with a pill to eliminate coronavirus, it’s up to everyone to do what we can to protect the most vulnerable in our communities. Newborns, seniors, cancer patients and anyone else with a preexisting medical condition are counting on us all to keep them safe.
With new data coming in, the effects of “stay home, stay safe” seem like they did, in fact, “flatten the curve.” According to the University of Washington, social distancing is already showing some positive results, indicating both widespread adoption and some measure of effectiveness for the policy. On Mar. 27, Dr. Christopher Murray of UW’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation told The Seattle Times that early actions have helped stem the spread of infection and that “if you go back a week or 10 days ago, the case predictions from those models suggested we should have had many more cases by now.”
This is great news, but it doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet. It means we have a sign that something we’re doing is helping. And we’re going to need all the help we can get; the same study also forecast a looming shortage of hospital beds and ventilators in the United States. Anything we can do to keep people from being exposed to the virus could mean one less person needing a space in an ICU or one less pair of people sharing a ventilator.
Once things start to die down, it will be easy to let our guard down — that the worst is over and we can cast caution aside. But just like how a single day’s rain in summer doesn’t put an end to wildfire season, a downward tick in infections doesn’t mean the pandemic is over and done with. Jumping the gun on ending social distancing could give the virus a whole new lease on life, setting back containment progress.
So for now, stay safe and stay healthy. It might seem a little (or a lot) stifling, but remind yourself you’re doing your part to help NICU babies, patients in critical condition, transplant recipients and anyone else who can’t protect themselves the same way you can. And maybe one day, you’ll look back with a little fondness on the time you wore sweatpants all the time and didn’t shave for a week.
