Defrauding of Washington's jobless benefits offers a costly privacy lesson

That’s because so many organizations have leaked private data in the past 15 years. Were you insured by Premera Blue Cross? Shop at Target or TJ Maxx? Bank at JP Morgan Chase? Had credit information handled by Equifax? Worked for the federal government before 2015? All were hacked.

“Virtually everyone in the country has had their data exposed in some fashion,” said Paul Stephens, chief analyst at Privacy Rights Clearinghouse, a San Diego advocacy group.

Among the personal details that leak, “generally we consider the most dangerous data element is the Social Security number,” Stephens said.

That’s unsettling. But it’s better to know the risk and take precautions to reduce the chance something bad happens.

That means using strong passwords and changing them periodically, keeping an eye on accounts and credit reports, and being wary of online and phone scams. Wash our hands, use good passwords, reduce risk.

For extra protection, get a credit freeze from credit agencies. That free service blocks anyone from opening an account in your name unless you call to unfreeze your credit.