Courage and carry on

Years ago, in the midst of an exhausting fight with Lyme disease, I remember a friend asking me, “What has this experience taught you?” Not quite healed, I grumbled something and silently scoffed at the question. I wasn’t ready. In the years that have followed, I’ve often pondered that question and now use it as a strategic tool when faced with hardship. What have I learned from this experience?

So, what has this experience, this COVID-19, taught us so far as a community? Have we become more cognizant as a people how to safely intermingle? We are certainly learning how easily viruses are transmitted (6’ distance, cover mouth, wash hands). Have we learned to get along with less and/or do without? Have we yearned and ached for loved ones, but cannot visit or embrace them? Have we rediscovered the value of simple (and precious) at-home time with family, or catching up on projects long forgotten? Have we come up with plans A, B and C for our financial and economic futures? To all these, I would say a resounding, YES.

Our experiences, both good and ill, through these singular times will be imprinted in our hearts and minds for years to come. We will learn from these experiences, and they will become the lessons from which we draw for strength and hope for another day. For many of us, these experiences will permanently change the trajectories of our lives.