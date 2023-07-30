A recent National Public Radio report on “Why We Can’t Stop Homelessness” was a pretty good summary of challenges facing big-city homeless solutions with one glaring exception. The authors did not mention behavioral health once. If local communities don’t address this aspect contributing to homelessness, they won’t be able to tackle chronic homeless numbers.

I couldn’t help noticing that the authors constantly relied upon client interviews but didn’t include any behavioral health specialists. Most of the chronic homeless can carry on a coherent conversation for 10 to 15 minutes but the validity of their comments is suspect as they really are focusing on their next dose of “self-medication.”

That is why HOPE Village is the proper local strategy for addressing chronic homelessness. At the site, 50 folks at a time are provided safe and secure transitional housing and expected to follow behavior rules, including a good neighbor code of conduct, as well as develop a treatment program with case management.

And, of course, law enforcement must be supported in fighting the illegal encampments that do pop up. They have begun arresting those pushing stolen shopping carts, using illegal drugs in public, and aggressive panhandling. If only the county health officer would recognize that these encampments are serious environmental and public health hazards, too.

Remember, the chronic homeless are long-term homeless with multiple disabilities. Most of our local homeless are not chronic. And the good news is that between the various local service providers (i.e., Community House On Broadway, Emergency Support Shelter, Family Promise, Salvation Army, Lower Columbia CAP, Faithful Servants, Oxford Houses), they generally obtain housing. Please continue supporting these local success stories.

Nevertheless, as NPR pointed out, affordable housing is an important need. But unless coupled with treatment plans (including case management), there will continue to be a horrendous waste of resources on (chronic) homeless plans that miss the mark (i.e., hotel rooms but no case management or treatment), as NPR illustrated.

Although many in our community are deeply disappointed that my county commissioner colleagues have refused to consider supporting HOPE Village and have even cut case management funding for the CAP’s chronic homeless group home, at least they have given millions toward construction of additional affordable housing projects like the 40-room Sunrise Village behind Longview Presbyterian Church; the eight-room Campus Towers addition; and Kelso’s 41-room Catlin and Main project.

Be wary of candidates who don’t acknowledge behavioral health solutions to the chronic homeless among us.