Congress, come see which way the wind blows

The renewable energy industry, like others, has been hit hard by COVID-19. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 106,000 clean-energy workers filed for unemployment in March, ranging from construction workers to those who assemble electric cars or install energy-efficient appliances. Major projects have been put on hold because of investor uneasiness, and small projects have been delayed because of social-distancing rules.

As Bob Keefe, executive director of Environmental Entrepreneurs, recently told The Washington Post: “These aren’t left-wing coastal hippies. These are construction workers who get up every day and lace up their boots and pull on their gloves and go to work putting insulation in our attics.”

Despite this, President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have been reluctant to pay attention. Trump has promised lifelines for airlines and oil companies. He has met with oil executives and has said, “We don’t want to lose our great oil companies.”

Fossil fuel companies are, indeed, an important sector of the economy, but the United States should focus on the future of energy production rather than languishing in the past. Climate change demands that we seek and promote changes in how we charge our cellphones and run our dishwashers.