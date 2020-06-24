Comprehensive U.S. history curriculum is crucial

In one example, the California version notes how bigotry influenced the suburbanization of America during the 1950s: “While suburban living offered a better life for some, African Americans encountered discrimination when they tried to buy houses in the suburbs.” It then explains the systemic racism involved, but the paragraph is omitted from the Texas version of the textbook.

In another example, the California textbook explains that court rulings have allowed for some limits on private gun ownership under the Second Amendment; the Texas book does not mention that fact. Differences also can be found in how the textbooks address civil rights, LGBTQ rights and immigration.

Indeed, teaching materials should reflect the norms of local districts and state governing boards. While politics inherently play a role in those norms, a broad perspective of history and social issues is essential for developing students who are well-informed and able to effectively assess the impact of this country’s past.