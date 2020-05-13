Cautious reopening of state is wise approach

One is a risk-assessment dashboard on the website of the governor’s office. This shows how Washington is faring on the key metrics of disease activity; testing capacity and availability; case and contact investigations; risk to vulnerable populations; and health care system readiness.

As part of the Safe Start program, the state also provides online forums for business and work inquiries, information for businesses and workers and updates about what is open and what is closed.

The plan is for each phase of the reopening to last three weeks — barring an extreme jump in the number of infections. With the coronavirus typically having an incubation period of two weeks, the three-week period will give officials time to assess the impact of each phase and react to unexpected changes.

John Wiesman from the state’s Department of Health said: “We will look at the data to see if we’re on track. If the numbers go down, we will consider earlier, but we’re not anticipating that to be the case.” David Postman, Inslee’s chief of staff, added, “Built into this is the assumption we can ramp down if we need to.”