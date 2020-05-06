Caution required as state opens for business

As Jill Horowitz, a health policy expert at the UCLA School of Law, told The Seattle Times, “That’s how the money flows into the system — through these elective surgeries, or through bread-and-butter visits, and that’s gone ... How long can these businesses survive without patients?”

The same can be asked about self-employed providers such as dentists or massage therapists. Overall, health care amounts to roughly one-sixth of the U.S. economy.

Eventually, the COVID-19 outbreak will lead to a sharp-edged review of the American health care system. Readiness for a pandemic will be reevaluated, as will the stability of the industry’s business model. But for now, the focus is on public health, along with restarting the economy and returning to some semblance of normalcy as safely as possible.

For Washingtonians, that might include a visit to a state park or a favorite fishing hole or golf course. It will not include a sit-down dinner — at least not yet. Caution, after all, is still required; we aren’t out of the woods yet.

Wear a mask for you and your neighbor

Wear a mask in public. It’s a no-brainer — for yourself and everyone around you.