Capitalism to the rescue

The world is going to look different ... and it always has.

Whether it was 9/11, the Great Recession, the Great Depression, or the world wars ... people were in the streets screaming, “THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IS OVER.” The world as we know it will alter, but we are still here. It’s not possible to stay the same as too much has changed – but change should be expected. Adaptability and flexibility are required to weather what is ahead, but we can look to the past to know we will get through this.