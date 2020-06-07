As economy reopens, who will watch the kids?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorial originally appeared in The Seattle Times. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.

As parents of small children head back to workplaces during Washington’s phased reopening, they will need access to safe, affordable, quality child care.

As longtime child-care advocate state Rep. Tana Senn, D-Mercer Island, puts it, there will be no economic recovery without child care. The two go hand in hand.

But the state’s child-care providers have been walloped by this spring’s public-health emergency, as costs increased and attendance nose-dived. Around the state, hundreds of large and small providers have closed at least temporarily as a result of COVID-19 and its ripple effects in communities and on the economy. Others are barely scraping by.

New class size and physical-distancing guidelines intended to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus will continue to pile on the expense, as providers are asked to limit the number of children per room and minimize close contact — no small feat when curious and affectionate toddlers are in the mix.