The "forever chemicals" that have fouled at least 62 water wells near the Yakima Training Center northeast of Selah could become a forever problem if the U.S. Army and state and federal regulators aren't careful.

The chemicals — PFAO and PFOS — are from firefighting foam the Army used at the center until 2014. Detected about a year and a half ago in the groundwater of rural east Selah, the chemicals are toxic to humans. They might also pose risks via livestock and plants that consumed contaminated water.

This is the kind of wide-scale environmental problem that can seep deep into the heart of a community: long-term health effects, property devaluations and years-long lawsuits

So far, the Army's handling of the situation seems well-intentioned. It has supplied the 87 homes affected by the pollution with bottled water and offered to install whole-house water filters and drill deeper wells.

That's a good start.

State Department of Ecology officials, meantime, have stepped in, issuing an enforcement order to ensure the Army is following state and federal health and environmental rules.

"Our top priority is protecting both people and the environment," DOE director Laura Watson said in a recent news release. "This is an emergent issue that requires decisive action. Issuing an enforcement order is necessary to hold the Army accountable, as well as ensure public input on future cleanup actions."

The Army has been reluctant to honor the order, however, claiming that federal Environment Protection Act water rules — which for the moment are looser than state standards — should apply. The EPA, though, is in the process of tightening its water-contamination restrictions, so the Army's argument might soon be moot.

All that aside, this is no time for bureaucratic bickering. The lives and homes of hundreds of people are at stake here, and turf wars and lawsuits won't solve anything for years to come.

What's important now is for all the agencies involved to hear out the questions and concerns of east Selah residents — and then respond to them.

The Army has hosted several public Q&A sessions in recent months, and the DOE plan pledges to make sure affected residents are included in the problem-solving that lies ahead. A public listening session earlier this month brought in representatives of the DOE, the state Department of Health and the Yakima Health District.

That kind of engagement needs to continue.

But another key is transparency. Several people at the latest session complained of difficulties getting hold of Army officials and of not knowing where to get immediate answers. That shouldn't be the case.

It might make sense to establish and promote a central hotline of some sort that would give residents direct, up-to-date information on the problem and what's being done to fix it — whatever it takes to keep everyone informed at each step.

We doubt the Army knowingly caused this problem — though you'd think the military would've given potential environmental side effects more consideration. But like it or not, this whole mess traces straight back to that firefighting foam, which makes this the Army's responsibility.

We've seen the Army's heroic willingness to fight for our country. Now we need to see them join forces with environmental regulators to defend our neighbors' health.