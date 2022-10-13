Another View | Yakima Herald-Republic: Property rights and water rights aren't quite the same

History scholars will likely have a field day at the oversimplification here, but it's no wonder the West is so independent-minded — an awful lot of us come from a long line of rugged individualists.

Think about it: Generations ago, the early American colonists immigrated to the East Coast because they didn't like living under the rules of the English monarchy. So they left and started their own country.

Some of them still weren't happy, though — maybe it was getting too crowded in the colonies, or maybe there were getting to be too many rules. Whatever it was, they struck out on their own and headed this way.

Sadly, of course, a number of them thought so little of rules that they weren't above cheating, robbing or killing the Indigenous people who were already here. But once the newcomers had settled in, there was no getting them out of here.

The point is, any way you look at it, many of our ancestors were simply people who didn't get along well with anyone wherever they went, and this was about the farthest away they could get from everybody else.

Clearly, they weren't people who liked rules and bristled at anyone telling them what to do.

Maybe that little pocket history helps explain why so many people are up in arms over a relatively new set of rules governing water usage — including domestic wells on private property.

The rules, which include permit fees and water metering, are part of the Yakima County Resource System — the water utility — which county officials put in place in January 2018. The main goal is to make sure there's enough water before approving new development.

Under intense questioning and criticism last week from a dozen or so people who turned out for a hearing on some proposed changes to the rules, Yakima County commissioners decided to hold off on changing anything for the moment.

Most of the people who spoke up at the hearing saw the rules as intrusive. Some even thought the whole idea of a water utility should be dumped.

The group included representatives of local Realtors and the Home Builders Association, who unsurprisingly see the water utility as an impediment to building and selling new homes around the Yakima Valley.

In fairness, it probably is.

That's the way give-and-take community living works, though — we work together to preserve our resources to make sure there's enough to go around.

Just because it's your land, you can't necessarily start a hog farm that'll stink up the whole neighborhood and ruin somebody else's land, right?

Same with this. The water table — like the air — doesn't start and stop at your property line. So you haven't exactly ingratiated yourself to your neighbor if your subdivision sucks away his drinking water.

That's why it makes perfect sense for county officials to consider the availability of water before giving the go-ahead to new developments that could drain the wells of existing homes. We hope they keep the interests of the community at large at the top of the priority list.

Look, the stark truth here is that, like our great-great-great-grandparents, none of us particularly like rules. But nowadays, we can't exactly move on to some new frontier like many of our ancestors did; the horizon isn't quite as open as it used to be.

Watching so much of the West dry up under historic drought conditions should be enough to remind us that no amount of individual property rights can force a water table to support overdevelopment.

And as much as our great-great-great-grandparents would've disliked someone telling them what to do with their land, we're pretty sure they'd have been even more dismayed if they didn't have enough water for their horses or a good Saturday night bath.