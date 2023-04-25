Today we're talking about tax breaks for newspapers. But before we start, let's take a quick review of basic American civics.

Just in case you missed class the day they talked about it, the United States government is divided into three branches:

* The executive (which includes the president, the vice president and the Cabinet).

* The legislative (both houses of Congress — the Senate and the House of Representatives).

* And the judicial (the courts).

The beauty of the system is that's based on checks and balances. By design, none of the three branches of government is supposed to dominate either of the other two. The idea is to prevent bad apples — such as a despotic leader, a legislative body that somehow gets infested with fascists or a judge who becomes corrupt — from bringing down the republic.

The Founding Fathers were pretty smart guys.

They also had the foresight to accommodate one more check to safeguard the balance of power: the Fourth Estate.

That's us. Journalists.

Their thinking was that a free press, guaranteed in the First Amendment, would help keep government honest by independently discovering and reporting what elected officials were up to. It worked pretty well for the first 200 years or so of our country's history.

But just as the Founding Fathers couldn't have predicted the invention of semiautomatic weapons, they could never have imagined that Americans would someday have hundreds of sources from which to obtain their news.

They couldn't possibly have envisioned the internet, swarms of social media or technology that could generate startlingly believable fake images and stories.

And evidently it didn't occur to them that anyone would figure out a way to game the system by intentionally circulating misinformation or flat-out lies to millions of people, then hiding behind the protections of the First Amendment.

Now here we are. Living in a country where the convenience of a quick thumb-scroll on a phone can satisfy — without charge and with no assurance of accuracy — our curiosity about the news of the day. Not to mention our thirst for shareable memes and cat pictures.

Sitting down to read a factual, in-depth newspaper report? Who has time? Paying for a subscription to read local news online? No, thanks — the internet has trained us to expect anything we read to be fee-free, regardless of the reliability of that article.

The sad result is increasingly obvious: a perilously polarized nation that can no longer even agree on basic facts because so many of its citizens are woefully uninformed or misled.

Which brings us back to newspaper taxes and the reason we're talking about them today.

As you'd expect, we're pleased and appreciative that the Legislature has passed — nearly unanimously — a measure that cuts state taxes on newspaper publishers for the next decade. Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign it into law.

Senate Bill 5199 suspends a business and occupation tax on newspaper publishers that had already been temporarily reduced. In 2009, lawmakers cut the rate from 0.484% to 0.35%, saving publishers across the state a collective total of about $400,000. Eliminating the tax altogether is expected to save the industry $1 million a year.

Obviously, that's welcome news for us. But it's also good news for communities all over Washington, which has lost more than two dozen weekly papers and three dailies in the past 20 years or so. Statewide, newsrooms have shrunk by 70% during that time.

Why didn't your story idea get in the paper? Maybe there just wasn't anyone available to cover it.

More important, a lack of local reporting opens the door to government corruption. If nobody's watching, unscrupulous officials are emboldened to do unethical or illegal things. It's human nature.

If we're going to continue our efforts to hold local leaders and government officials accountable, though, we need revenue to cover our costs. And these days, that means we're competing against internet sites that aren't above "aggregating" (stealing) the information we've researched and reported. Search engines like Google, meantime, can reward those sites by giving them higher priority when users search the internet for news.

None of these companies care what gets reported or how it affects readers. They only care about audience reach and profits.

Newspapers, on the other hand, still feel an ethical obligation to pursue and publish information that we think is important for readers — which means we can't always base our decisions on potential pageviews.

OK, OK — we'll stop lecturing. As they say on the internet, this one was probably "tl;dr" — Too Long; Didn't Read.

It's just that we take covering our community pretty seriously, and sometimes the explanation of what's going on doesn't easily squeeze into a two-line meme.