Another View | Yakima Herald-Republic: Give GOP credit for plan

Whether you like their ideas or not — and there are some good reasons not to — you have to give Republican state lawmakers credit for taking a serious swing at an energy plan.

Rolling out their Power Washington proposal last week, Sens. Curtis King, R-Yakima, Shelly Short, R-Addy, and John Braun, R-Centralia, emphasized affordable fuel and energy, easing some environmental rules, alternatives to electric vehicles and protecting — even upgrading — hydropower dams.

Of special note to Yakima County, the plan calls for local government reviews of proposed solar and wind projects. County commissioners here recently imposed a moratorium on such projects, many of which are currently reviewed by state agencies.

"It's time for our state to create better energy policies," King said in a news release introducing the Republican proposal. "Our Power Washington plan is the first step in taking a more reasonable approach when it comes to all phases of energy in our state."

King, the ranking Republican on the Senate Labor, Commerce and Tribal Affairs Committee and the Senate Transportation Committee, has opposed Democratic efforts to steer Washington drivers toward electric vehicles within the next decade or so. It's no surprise, then, that the first of Power Washington's seven specific goals, is to "help people access different kinds of alternative vehicles, such as hybrids and hydrogen." Meantime, state officials are moving forward with plans to phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

Other Power Washington goals include preserving and expanding hydropower across the state, managing forests to maximize carbon absorb and working to reduce the costs of gasoline and home energy. Republican lawmakers see state gas taxes — currently at 49.4 cents a gallon — as a prime culprit in prices at the pump. They'd also encourage natural gas as a means of cutting residential energy bills.

Addressing the state's power grid, the plan suggests greater flexibility for meeting emissions standards and promoting the development of nuclear energy. Additionally, it encourages seeking "practical ways" to protect at-risk fish and other species while upgrading and expanding hydroelectric dams.

The plan has its questionable — and no doubt controversial — elements, of course. All of that will come out as the Legislature's 2023 session gets underway next month.

And with strong Democratic majorities in the Senate and House, the Power Washington plan could be unceremoniously unplugged.

But whatever the plan's fate, it's encouraging to see Republican leaders giving serious thought to environmental issues that their party has often dismissed or outright ridiculed over the years.

This approach is a welcome change.