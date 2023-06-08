Oregonians can rattle off a long list of crises affecting their communities daily. Tens of thousands of people are living in or at the edge of homelessness. A severe shortage of behavioral health services has left youths, adults and families to struggle with mental illness and substance addiction on their own. There’s also a lack of public defenders to represent those charged with crimes, an ongoing drought, low-literacy proficiency among students and many other intractable problems requiring urgent attention from Oregon’s elected leaders.

But none of this, apparently, is as crucial to the future of the state than the pointless duel of egos that has taken over the Oregon Senate. With Senate Republicans in their fifth week of boycotting floor sessions to prevent passage of House Bill 2002 and Senate Democrats’ refusal to budge on any of its provisions, hope for new legislation to address those crises and more is fading fast. Oregonians should be furious at elected leaders’ inability so far to break the impasse when so many lives hang in the balance.

Republicans have taken the nuclear option – racking up well more than the nine unexcused absences allowed under Measure 113 before they are disqualified from running for re-election in the next term (although, like much in the poorly-written measure, the exact language of the law leaves room for question.) But the measure, adopted last year, did nothing to address the underlying reason Republicans’ boycotts over the years have been so successful in grinding Senate action to a halt – the state constitution requires that at least two-thirds of a chamber’s members be present to hold votes. Democrats plus the two Republicans who have regularly shown up on the floor still add up to two senators short of a quorum.

Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp has said Republicans would return on the last day of the session, June 25, to swiftly pass budget and bipartisan bills – a move that Democratic Senate President Rob Wagner rejects because it lets Republicans decide which bills make it over the finish line. But that all-or-nothing approach would allow critical legislation to die that would otherwise help Oregonians across the state.

Republicans could and should end this by returning to the Senate floor tomorrow. While they have legitimate beefs with Democratic control, including the fact that many Republican priority bills did not even get a public hearing, the election of a majority of Democrats reflects voter sentiment and gives them the authority to set the agenda.

But Democrats, too, must consider the hard truth that compromise on HB 2002, particularly a part of it that affects extremely few people, may be necessary to salvage top priorities that affect far more Oregonians.

HB 2002 is not all controversial. The bill’s provisions to protect medical providers from legal action for providing abortion or gender-affirming care have Republican support for passage, according to Knopp, R-Bend. But other provisions have generated more opposition, including language establishing that there is no minimum age for obtaining an abortion without parental notification. (Common practice, according to the Oregon Health Authority, has been that providers have required parental involvement for those 14 and younger – a population that comprises a tiny number of pregnancies in the state). A provision that all insurers cover gender-affirming care, combined with an existing law that allows those 15 and older to receive medical services on their parents’ insurance without their knowledge, has also been part of their opposition.

We have previously expressed our concerns with wholesale lifting of parental involvement in abortion for the youngest patients and noted that existing laws should ensure protection for any patients who are victims of abuse. But regardless of the law, there are fewer than 25 such pregnancies a year, according to Oregon Health Authority statistics. Could changing this provision, perhaps by directing the health authority to explore and report back on the need and shortcomings of current practice, provide a window that leaves the rest of the bill intact and brings Republicans back to the floor?

Gov. Tina Kotek’s announcement last week that she was unable to broker a compromise is a disappointment, considering her ambitious agenda for Oregon is at stake. While she endorses leaving HB 2002 intact, she should encourage Democrats to explore whether there are any amendments that can result in a better outcome than an all-out shutdown of the session.

Oregon Democrats reluctant to budge should consider the dysfunctional drama that just wrapped up last week in Washington D.C. Republicans used the routine vote needed to raise the country’s debt limit as leverage to force the Biden Administration to commit to modest spending cuts and a cap on growth in the defense budget. As much as Democrats should not reward Republicans for such a reckless gambit, the prospect of default and reality of consequences necessitated compromise.

Yes, Oregon Republicans should not be holding the session hostage – and lowering the threshold for quorum must be on a future agenda. But Democrats, in their insistence on not giving in to Republicans, shouldn’t be so willing to allow so much needed legislation to die. Oregonians are the ones – again and always – who will suffer the consequences.