Once, not all that long ago, fathers were viewed in American society and popular culture as distant, stoic protectors and providers. To the benefit of both children and fathers, that role has evolved.

Now, dads typically take a more active role in the care of their children. According to the 2021 American Time Use Survey, the average father with children younger than 6 spends 1 hour, 37 minutes per day with his kids. That includes 38 minutes engaged in play and 34 minutes providing physical care. Overall, surveys show, modern fathers spend triple the time on child care compared with dads in 1965.

Those numbers are merely averages; each dynamic is different, and each father fills the role that fits best for his family.

Which is kind of the point of Father's Day, which we celebrate Sunday. There is no single way to be a great father, but there is a common desire to provide, protect, engage, teach and help children grow into productive adults. The American Psychological Association asserts: "Research across families from all ethnic backgrounds suggests that fathers' affection and increased family involvement help promote children's social and emotional development."

Or, as a long-ago pundit succinctly put it, "One father is worth more than a hundred schoolmasters."

That kind of devotion could never be repaid; not that Americans don't try. The National Retail Federation estimates that $22.9 billion will be spent on Father's Day activities and gifts this year, surpassing the $20 billion spent in 2022.

This economic flurry and outpouring of affection can be traced back to a humble idea spawned in Eastern Washington.

In 1909, the story goes, Spokane's Sonora Dodd came up with the idea for Father's Day while listening to a Mother's Day sermon. Her father, William Smart, was a widowed Civil War veteran who raised six children while working his farm, and Dodd believed that he deserved some recognition.

The first Father's Day was proclaimed by the mayor of Spokane on June 19, 1910, with the month selected because Smart's birthday was in June.

The idea spread and became a popular occasion for honoring fathers, but it was not formally established in the United States until 1966, when President Lyndon Johnson signed a proclamation recognizing the third Sunday in June as Father's Day. President Richard Nixon signed the holiday into law in 1972.

Now, Hallmark reports that Father's Day ranks No. 4 in terms of greeting card purchases. We are guessing that it ranks even higher in terms of selling golf clubs, hammers and ties.

While some commonalities in fatherhood span millennia, there is no doubt that there have been changes. The American Psychological Association adds: "Fatherly love helps children develop a sense of their place in the world, which helps their social, emotional and cognitive development and functioning. Moreover, children who receive more love from their fathers are less likely to struggle with behavioral or substance abuse problems."

Such love is not dependent on a biological connection. Any male who mentors and cares for and helps to raise a child is playing an important role in that child's development and in the structure of our society.

Those are the people we celebrate today, the ones who led an unknown pundit to say, "Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song."

Happy Father's Day.