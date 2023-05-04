Because it represents the largest chunk of state spending, the biennial operating budget passed by the Legislature draws the bulk of attention. But in many ways, the capital budget provides more insight into the thinking and priorities of lawmakers.

Such is the case again this year. Legislators passed an $8.7 billion two-year capital budget to fund construction projects throughout the state, including more than 50 in Clark County. That works out to more than $1,100 for each Washington resident, contributing to construction and repair of public school buildings, prison facilities, parks and recreation facilities, low-income housing and a variety of projects that impact the lives of Washingtonians.

In the process, the budget is a lifeline for city and county governments. As much as we like to stress local control, influence and financing, it is unrealistic to expect a school district to foot the entire bill for school construction or for a city to pay for an entire sewer system when necessary.

When a bond measure for Evergreen Public Schools passed in 2017, for example, the district qualified for $95 million in matching state funds. The idea is that taxpayers throughout the state contribute when Clark County voters decide they need to upgrade schools; when another community is in that position, taxpayers here will help meet their needs.

A map of approved funding provides an eye-opening example of the broad reach of the capital budget. There is $50,000 for parking and fencing at the Lacamas Prairie Natural Area. And $482,000 for restoration of the Historic Fox Theatre in Chehalis. And $1 million toward predesign work on a police training facility in Clark County.

The capital budget includes funding for preliminary work on training facilities in Clark, Skagit and Franklin counties, while the operating budget allocates money in 2024 and 2025 for establishing those centers.

For years, the state’s only full-service law-enforcement training facility has been in Burien, south of Seattle. Opening regional facilities is necessary for addressing a shortage of qualified officers, and Clark County Sheriff John Horch said last year: “We’ve been wanting this for a long time, and it seems like things are coming together that will make this happen. Once we get everyone onboard, we’ll roll the ball as fast as we can.”

Although police training centers can have a large impact on public safety throughout the state, they represent a small piece of the spending approved by lawmakers. The two-year operating budget earmarks $69.2 billion in expenditures, a remarkable increase in recent years. Even after adjusting for population growth and inflation, the operating budget has increased 23 percent since 2017.

But we digress. As mentioned, the operating budget receives much attention while the capital budget typically is overlooked. Also overlooked is that the capital budget is an investment in Washington’s economy, creating jobs for projects that will serve residents for generations.

As Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, said: “This budget supports development, encourages economic vitality, and puts people to work, even in the smallest of communities. Meaningful, long-lasting investments were made in community and infrastructure projects across the state.”

With multiple projects in each legislative district, the capital budget could be derided as an example of pork-laden legislation. But when a new school or community center or park is constructed with the help of state funds, it is a reflection of our state’s priorities.