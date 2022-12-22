Another View | Seattle Times: With cash comes accountability

Washington touts itself as a "local control" state on most matters, particularly education, where each community answers for its own schools. But no one who conceived this system could have wanted it to function as it does now, especially with the most vulnerable kids.

A series of news stories reported jointly by The Seattle Times and ProPublica has exposed unconscionable treatment of high-needs children and gaping cracks in state oversight of specialty schools focused on teaching them.

While privately run, these schools receive enormous sums of public money from school districts, who pay them to educate about 500 students with significant developmental or behavioral health challenges. But at the state level, no one is tracking what happens to the kids behind closed doors — even though Washington's constitution says it is the state's paramount duty to provide an ample education to all children.

Between 2016 and 2021, these private schools received at least $173 million from local school districts, with virtually no accountability for their results. Until two years ago, the state didn't even count how many students were attending them, reporters discovered. Meanwhile, parents noticed their children's academic skills growing weaker.

The largest outfit in the group, the Northwest School for Innovative Learning, has been the subject of numerous complaints from parents whose children came home bruised or complaining of isolation rooms. Video surveillance caught a staffer, later reported to Child Protective Services, who put at least one student in a choke hold. Even the director of Northwest SOIL expected a crack down when she submitted an application for a license renewal that revealed the school's skeletal staffing. But state officials put the paperwork through without a hitch.

The reason is that the Office of Superintendent for Public Instruction is not set up as an investigative body. It flips that responsibility back onto local districts, since they're the ones contracting with private schools.

That's an outrageous abdication of duty when OSPI is approving these schools' licenses in the first place.

Even when disturbing reports about Northwest SOIL piled up at OSPI, no one took corrective action. In 2018, the state received at least five serious complaints from district administrators and a parent. The state's response? OSPI asked Northwest SOIL for proof that the money paid to it by school districts was going toward promised services. The school's corporate owner, United Health Services, sent its annual report, a 300-page document that didn't even mention Northwest SOIL.

But Glenna Gallo, then assistant secretary for special education at OSPI, approved the application anyway. She has since been nominated by Sen. Patty Murray to be an assistant secretary for special education at the U.S. Department of Education.

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal says his agency lacks the investigative authority and staff to monitor private schools. He is requesting a change to state law that would allow for more of this work. It's about time. His agency doesn't even collect evidence of academic progress at these nonpublic schools.

Local control sounds good. But when that becomes an excuse for ignoring kids in jeopardy, it's just cowardice.