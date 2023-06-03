While it would be hyperbole to call the potential eviction of a few dozen people from their homes a global human rights crisis, the United Nations is correct that Washington's governor and the White House should intervene in a dispute between the Nooksack Indian Tribe and some of its former members.

It's a complicated, fraught situation. The Nooksack people have tribal sovereignty rights in the United States. That gives them wide latitude to manage their internal affairs.

At issue are some of the "Nooksack 306," former members of the tribe who lost their standing when the tribe determined they were incorrectly admitted because their ancestors came from a Canadian village. While that might strike outsiders as a craven attempt to limit the pool of people who get to share in the wealth generated by the tribe's casino, membership is an internal matter. The Nooksack Tribe has the right to be capricious.

What's less an internal matter are members of about 20 households among the 306 who live in properties held in trust by the federal government. They were supposed to be part of a rent-to-own program partly overseen by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission. The Nooksack Tribe seeks to evict them so that people it deems actual members of the tribe may live there.

Last year, the United Nations Human Rights Commission warned that this has become a potential human rights violation. It called on the federal government to intervene. Nothing happened, so the U.N. commission reiterated its view in a March 31 letter calling for action and full due process.

Both the U.S. Department of the Interior (answerable to President Joe Biden) and the WSHFC (answerable to Gov. Jay Inslee) are dodging the issue. They hide behind tribal sovereignty, but these people are Washingtonians and U.S. citizens, too.

We are unaware of any time that the United Nations has ever intervened in potential human rights violations with a U.S. Native American tribe, let alone twice. This might be a small, isolated incident, but it is one that brings shame on the tribe, the state and the nation.