State and federal proposals to preserve local journalism re-emerged over the last week, with strikingly bipartisan support.

In Washington state, the state Senate voted 47-1 on Friday for a bill reducing business taxes on newspaper publishers.

Prominent Democrats and Republicans had earlier taken swipes at Senate Bill 5199. But among the senators present, only outspoken Auburn Republican Sen. Phil Fortunato voted against the bill.

SB 5199 would extend a preferential business and occupation tax rate for news publishers, reducing it to zero for a decade. The current preferential rate, one of hundreds provided to all manner of industries, expires next year.

Such strong support in the Senate is "a very good harbinger — especially a harbinger of recognition that journalism is vital and needs help," said state Rep. Gerry Pollet, who sponsored the House version.

Pollet said the bill is scheduled for a hearing and possible vote by the House Finance Committee on April 14.

The Senate version was sponsored by Issaquah Democratic Sen. Mark Mullet.

"Our local papers throughout the entire state of Washington have an uphill battle to survive and stay relevant," Mullet said in the Senate on Friday.

Vancouver Republican Sen. Lynda Wilson concurred, adding that even if she doesn't agree with everything written in newspapers, "I hope to have this help them at least a little bit, getting their feet back on the ground."

The legislation, which failed to pass in the previous session, was given a big assist by Attorney General Bob Ferguson. He helped Pollet and Mullet draft a new version and formally announced his support for the bill in January.

After initial cost estimates came in higher than expected, SB 5199 was revised to narrow eligibility. Now eligible are outlets that had printed publications as of 2008, before the preference took effect in 2009.

The revised version is estimated to cost the state $1.6 million in the current biennium and $2.37 million in 2025-2027. For context, a 2020 study found Washington had 748 tax preferences worth around $35 billion.

Widespread support among legislators is especially good to see because it's places outside Seattle that are most affected by the steep decline in local newsrooms.

"In Seattle you've got a bunch of bloggers and people who show up," Pollet said. "It's not that way for the rural areas and frankly it's not that way for most suburban areas."

Benefits of the tax break are fairly small but every bit helps, said Don Nelson, publisher of the Methow Valley News, who testified in support of SB 5199.

"We watch every penny so we watch every development that will be beneficial to us," he told me.

Nelson's Twisp-based paper is stable, partly because it serves a relatively affluent rural area. But it only has a single full-time reporter, supplemented by a part-time sports reporter and a cadre of regular contributors.

The Methow Valley News is trying to hire another reporter so it can do more coverage, including enterprise and feature stories, but recruiting is difficult.

Nelson said the tax break is "not a lot of money but it's symbolic in important ways," demonstrating that the state cares about preserving local journalism.

Similar comments were made by U.S. senators who reintroduced the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act on March 31.

The JCPA would enable news outlets to collectively negotiate content usage agreements with dominant tech platforms.

The largest outlets, such as The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, already made such deals on their own. Smaller outlets need to work together to have enough leverage to secure fair deals.

The JCPA would provide a temporary antitrust exemption so newspapers can jointly negotiate payment for their work, similar to how publishers of digital music and books are now compensated.

"Local papers — especially the independent papers in Louisiana — are the heart and soul of journalism," U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, said in a release.

"However, tech giants like Facebook and Google are hammering local publications by keeping them from making a profit on Big Tech platforms — and it's killing local journalism," he said. "This bill supports the little guy by allowing local news providers to better negotiate with tech companies for the earnings they deserve."

Kennedy is among seven GOP senators co-sponsoring the JCPA along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, and five other Democrats.

"To preserve strong, independent journalism, news organizations must be able to negotiate on a level playing field with the online platforms that dominate news distribution and digital advertising," Klobuchar said in the release. "Our bipartisan legislation ensures that media outlets can band together and negotiate for fair compensation from the Big Tech companies that profit from their news content, allowing journalists to continue their critical work."