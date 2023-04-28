There's clearly a disconnect between the Federal Aviation Administration and the American people. How else to explain an agency policy that allows commercial airlines to fly for days with inoperable safety equipment, as recently reported by The Seattle Times.

FAA officials should immediately suspend the policy.

One lone FAA safety inspector has done just that with the airline he's charged with inspecting, Seattle-based Horizon Air.

The Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System, or TCAS, is a safety feature on most planes that lets pilots know how close they are to other midair aircrafts, that is, when it's working. When it's not working, planes can still fly for three days, even with passengers onboard. That's unacceptable.

The three-day grace period is to allow airlines time to fix their TCAS systems and keep airports in operation and planes in the air, but at a huge risk — life. With airlines pressured to generate profits, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, the FAA should not share in that pressure and allow airlines to carry passengers during the three-day window. That's a calculation that puts profits over people.

There have been far too many close calls recently with jets landing in proximity to other jets taking off, and midair near misses. Members of Congress have had hearings on airline safety and should do so again to address the TCAS systems policy.

TCAS is not the only safety system used by airlines that has come under question. The Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAM, gives flight crews real-time updates on things that could affect the safety of their flights, such as runway conditions and weather.

In January, nearly 7,000 flights were grounded after contract workers mistakenly deleted files while working to correct synchronization between NOTAM databases.

Engineers design technology to keep airline employees and passengers safe. When systems don't work properly, all are at risk.

The federal government reacted quickly after the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, which resulted in thousands of deaths and a fear of flying that continues to linger.

It shouldn't take another 9/11 for government to act responsibly. And when corporations won't put people before profit, our government should.