A sweeping new U.S. Department of Justice antitrust case against Google is historic and could be transformative.

While Google provides beloved products, employs brilliant people and creates valued jobs, it has also abused its digital advertising monopoly and severely harmed local journalism.

The DOJ’s lawsuit details how Google stifled competition in the online display advertising market. This drove up costs for advertisers and the public while shorting publishers of news and other online content.

“Publishers were — and today still are — powerless to respond given the lack of viable substitutes to Google’s publisher ad server monopoly,” the case states. “They are locked into Google’s publisher ad server and subject to Google’s dictates about how they should monetize their own inventory.”

Such unfair competition is a big factor in the local news industry’s collapse, which is reducing civic engagement and harming democracy.

It’s past time for the U.S. government to address this crisis and increase enforcement of antitrust laws.

Congress must simultaneously foster competition and prevent future abuse, by updating antitrust laws and supporting stronger regulation of monopolistic companies. It must also sustain local journalism until the playing field is leveled and local news outlets have a fighting chance to succeed online.

There is bipartisan support for such legislation. Champions include members of Washington’s congressional delegation such as U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell.

The DOJ ad-tech case was preceded by a Cantwell-led report on tech practices harming publishers, and a digital-competition investigation by the House antitrust subcommittee where Jayapal serves.

“The Commerce Committee’s report on local journalism shows that local news has been seriously harmed by a few large companies that control online advertising,” Cantwell said in a statement. “They leverage their dominance to profit from local news content. Local journalism has paid the price. We need legislation to fix this.”

Strong antitrust regulation protects small businesses, startups and consumers from the higher costs that monopolies impose. This should be a priority for all of Congress, especially populist leaders in the House.

Red and blue states are showing leadership on this front. The DOJ case follows an antitrust case over Google’s display advertising business practices that 17 states filed in late 2020.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has positioned himself as a champion of the local news industry. He should join the eight states supporting the DOJ’s case.

The stakes are high, as Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in announcing the federal DOJ lawsuit.

“Americans rely on the internet for news and for community. And advertising revenue is essential for publishers to produce and share ideas and writings,” she said in prepared remarks. “But we allege that Google has captured that revenue for its own profits and punished publishers who sought out alternatives. Those actions have weakened the free and open internet and increased advertising costs for businesses and for the United States government, including for our military.”

Indeed. Americans also count on agencies like the DOJ to stand up to bullies and enforce the law.

The Biden administration’s aggressive antitrust enforcement signaled by the new Google case is encouraging. It should be complemented by Congress pursuing antitrust reform with similar vigor.