Another View: No perfect plan for wildfires

—Hoping for a repeat of 2021, when the region was spared catastrophic wildfires, fire agencies have set a goal of dousing 98% of fires by the time they reach 10 acres in size. That's the right approach, and the only sensible plan during the hot summer months. We can only hope it succeeds, because even the best strategy is no guarantee.

The Oregon Department of Forestry, which protects state and Bureau of Land Management forests, and the U.S. Forest Service, responsible for national forest lands, share the philosophy that all-out attack is the best policy.

Some environmental groups argue that forests need fire to return to a healthier, more natural state. While that may be true in the abstract, that kind of "good fire" cannot be relied upon during fire season. During the cooler, wetter parts of the year firefighters are far more likely to be able to contain fires while allowing them to do the work of removing flammable underbrush and smaller trees.

The Rogue region has been exceedingly fortunate to see a cool, wet spring replenish reservoirs and add to the snowpack that now stands at 140% of normal. But fire season has begun, and hot, dry weather will be here soon enough.

Cool, wet springs also encourage the growth of grasses and underbrush, meaning more fuel for wildfires when that vegetation dries out.

The attack mode strategy is coupled this year with more help from the Oregon Legislature, which has dedicated more funding for staffing and allowed fire agencies to beef up staffing when fire danger rises rather than waiting until a big fire starts to request state help.

Still, all that preparation and favorable weather cannot not prevent the perfect storm of dry lightning, high temperatures and strong winds that can push a small fire to a huge conflagration in a short time. When that combination occurs in remote, roadless areas with steep hillsides, even the best preparation and rapid response won't be enough.

Lightning is a natural occurrence outside human control. All we can do is hope it doesn't happen in the wrong place at the wrong time.

What everyone can do is help avoid human-caused fires. Carelessness with open flames, campfires and motor vehicles in forest lands can and do ignite wildfires.

Restrictions on public activities in forest lands are imposed for a reason, and become more strict as fire danger rises. Paying attention to the posted fire danger and complying with all restrictions will go a long way toward avoiding fires that can be prevented.

Be careful, be smart, and support fire agencies and firefighters as they work to protect our forests and our air quality this summer.

