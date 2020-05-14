Amid race for COVID cure, medical files 'are not as confidential as we think'

Such boards “have a whole range of protocols for investigators to follow, which could result in calls like your reader mentioned,” she told me.

This clearly has implications for the high-speed, high-stakes race for a COVID-19 vaccine.

If researchers believe specific types of patients show the most promise for testing, such work could be greatly accelerated if scientists know whom to contact.

Which brings us back to the question: How would they find you?

Engel said he was told the sleep study he was wanted for was being conducted by the Norman Cousins Center for Psychoneuroimmunology at UCLA, which he’s never had any dealings with.

He asked the women who called his home. He contacted the director of the Norman Cousins Center. Nobody could or would say how they’d gotten access to Engel’s information.

Phil Hampton, a spokesman for UCLA Health, told me by email that the campus medical center conducts “clinical trials and other research involving patients.”

“Consistent with laws governing patient privacy, when seeking patients to participate in research studies, our practice is to contact only patients from whom we have written consent,” he said.