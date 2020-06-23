Advice to young activists from a 101-year-old historian: The 2020 census matters

Most understand the importance of voting, although too few actually exercise this important right. But I don’t get the sense that everyone understands how important being counted is to the cause of equal rights and racial justice. It’s important because the data collected from the census is used to distribute billions of dollars in federal economic resources. It’s important because census data is used to define districts of elected representatives.

But beyond all that, it’s important because you matter, your presence in our society matters and you should be officially recorded for all time.

I recently had the opportunity to see the official ledger of my family from the 1930 U.S. census when I was just 11. It was moving to see each of my family members listed next to each other.

The census was once used as a tool to uphold racial discrimination policies. Now, census data helps fight racial injustice by comparing representations in the population as a whole to representations in jobs, education and financial opportunities. This is key to finding out where civil rights laws are not being followed and enforced.