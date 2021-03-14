Editorial: Go 4th can happen, if we act responsibly

The president, faced with the reckless decisions by more than dozen governors to virtually end public health mandates as deaths and infections continue, however, warned against planning “large events with lots of people together.”

We agree with the President that we can’t let our guard down, that “the fight is far from over.”

However, we believe in a resurrection of the optimism of 1949, that our Go 4th festival will signify not only our independence from the virus, but our resolve to go forth as a united community, with a renewed sense of purpose.

What can we do to make this happen? We of course have to keep the pressure on Inslee and his public health team to work harder to aggressively deliver vaccines more equitably and at a faster pace to all corners of the state, including ours. We also need to keep the pressure on Olympia to react responsibly but quickly as the virus wanes to reopen businesses, schools and public facilities.

This is no time to declare victory, burn our masks or engage in group hugs. It is a time to act like responsible adults. Pandemic numbers will continue to drop, and the festivals like Go 4th will be possible only if every citizen does three things: Get vaccinated. Maintain social distancing. Wear masks (vaccinated or not).