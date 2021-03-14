Editorial: Go 4th can happen, if we act responsibly

In 2019, the Go 4th festival was a four-day event. Remember the St. Rose block party, dozens of food vendors, the firefighters hole-in-one golf, the carnival, the cardboard boat regatta, all of the music from the lakeside stage, the kids’ fest, the Firecracker 5k Fun Run? Or the Lion’s Club’s Early Bird Pancake Breakfast followed by the Go 4th One Mile Run/Walk? Who can forget the parade, the button drawings for all those prizes, and of course the fireworks exploding over Lake Sacajawea?
That was the year of the festival’s 70th anniversary – marking seven decades of a community gathering in a celebration that had begun in an atmosphere of postwar relief, recovery and optimism.
Then there was 2020. Six weeks after the declaration of a worldwide pandemic and the beginning of the public health restrictions that would lead to business closures and layoffs, as we began to add death tolls to the growing number of infections, on May Day, Go 4th was canceled.
The cancellation was heartbreaking and at the time a controversial move to stem the tide of a deadly viral spread. The cancellation would become a symbol of the year’s loss. It was a time of few masks, of legions of pandemic deniers and no public comprehension that 10 months later 70 Cowlitz County families would be mourning the loss of a loved one to COVID-19, among nearly 530,000 deaths across the U.S.
In 2021, our community, state and nation are experiencing similar feelings of relief, recovery and optimism felt at the time of Longview’s first Go 4th celebration at our beloved little lake.
For weeks, plans have been quietly developing to figure out a way to bring back our summer festival – and the other festivals that have defined us for so many years – safely and cautiously.
Tentative agreements are in place, new logistics are being worked out for a redefined, but rejuvenated Go 4th festival. There is a real possibility it could happen.
Gov. Inslee’s announcement Thursday that the state would be moving to “Phase 3” restrictions next week was welcome news, matching not only the state’s improving COVID numbers but also, conveniently, an annual rite of spring, the start of baseball season. Thousands are being vaccinated each week, schools have opened to at least hybrid learning models, restaurant doors have reopened and spring is around the corner. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
In President Joe Biden’s speech, delivered a couple of hours after Inslee’s announcement, he made our local goal a national goal: “July Fourth with your loved ones is the goal.”
“On July Fourth,” said Biden, “There’s a good chance that you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your back yard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day.” He said there is an opportunity to make this Independence Day something truly special where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but where we begin to mark our independence from this virus.”
The president, faced with the reckless decisions by more than dozen governors to virtually end public health mandates as deaths and infections continue, however, warned against planning “large events with lots of people together.”
We agree with the President that we can’t let our guard down, that “the fight is far from over.”
However, we believe in a resurrection of the optimism of 1949, that our Go 4th festival will signify not only our independence from the virus, but our resolve to go forth as a united community, with a renewed sense of purpose.
What can we do to make this happen? We of course have to keep the pressure on Inslee and his public health team to work harder to aggressively deliver vaccines more equitably and at a faster pace to all corners of the state, including ours. We also need to keep the pressure on Olympia to react responsibly but quickly as the virus wanes to reopen businesses, schools and public facilities.
This is no time to declare victory, burn our masks or engage in group hugs. It is a time to act like responsible adults. Pandemic numbers will continue to drop, and the festivals like Go 4th will be possible only if every citizen does three things: Get vaccinated. Maintain social distancing. Wear masks (vaccinated or not).
It’s simple: If we want Go 4th to happen, if we want to return to (a new) normal this summer, each one of us has to do those three things. If you don’t do these things, you will help ensure that Go 4th and other events won’t happen, and increase the possibility the pandemic will last longer and possibly worsen.
Now is not the time for posturing, or reckless behavior. We must stay vigilant. This is not the time to let up.
Even if the July 4 festival is still tentative, now is the time for businesses and individuals to step up and pledge resources and people to a 2021 Go 4th festival. We believe it can happen, with everyone’s help, with early pledges and with a commitment to safety. At The Daily News, we are all in. How about you?