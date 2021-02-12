Don't leave health workers exposed

Basic fairness and common sense dictate that these standards apply to nurses and other healthcare workers during an untamed global infectious-disease crisis.

On Thursday, the bill took a promising step toward a vote on the Senate floor; it advanced out of the Senate Labor, Commerce & Tribal Affairs Committee with a “do pass” recommendation.

“We want to take away the antagonism about ‘where did you get infected?’” said Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Kent, who chairs the committee and is a co-sponsor of SB5190.

Like many Washingtonians, Keiser has a personal connection to this issue. Her daughter is an emergency medical technician who’s had to take time off work after being exposed to the virus five times.

The bill would guarantee workers’-comp coverage for healthcare professionals who can’t work due to contracting or being exposed to COVID-19 or other disease subject to a public health emergency declared by the governor. It also would qualify these workers for unemployment insurance if they’re terminated during the emergency or had to leave work to quarantine.

There’s an exception if an employer provides clear and convincing evidence that exposure happened outside the workplace, or if the employee was working from home during the 14-day exposure period.