Community Voices:Washington public health needs to explain why Southwest Washington is being shortchanged on virus

Another disparity is the storage requirement and whether our region had sufficient facilities to meet that requirement. Clark County officials were told that they received partial orders or were denied orders for the Pfizer vaccine because providers did not have the ability to receive, store, and administer the vaccine at the numbers they requested. However, this explanation fails to account for the reality that multiple locations in Clark County possess the requisite ultracold freezers to store the vaccine. In fact, state-caused delays appeared to be a bigger culprit; officials from one facility reported to me that they had to wait for three weeks for DOH to approve their ultracold freezer.

Ultimately, these disparities are adding up to a poor vaccination rate in my region compared to the rest of the state. At the end of February, four of the seven counties with lowest percentage of residents initiating vaccination are in Southwest Washington. Rural counties like Wahkiakum and Lewis have experienced immense challenges in receiving first dose allocations from the state.