Community Voices: Slowing down the semis

How do we get semis to slow down on the freeway? I was going 69 mph on the freeway and one passed me.

I’m going to give you the benefit of the doubt and assume that you were in a 70 mph zone when this happened because I want to believe the best of the people who send me questions. But at the same time, I’m not entirely confident that I’m right, because I’ve had a number (not too big a number, but a big enough number) of people admit to me that they’re speeding while asking what’s going to be done to stop the people speeding even faster.

It brings to mind the quote by George Carlin: “Anyone that’s driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone driving faster than you is a maniac.”

We already have police enforcing traffic laws. And that does work. Maybe not to the extent that we’d like it to, but traffic enforcement does change driver behavior and reduce crashes. And commercial drivers face steeper consequences if they do get caught speeding. However, I don’t think we can expect officers writing tickets to solve the problem on their own.