COMMUNITY VOICES: Should older parents stop driving?

My parents are getting older, and I’m wondering, how do I know when it’s time for them to stop driving?

If you’re a fan of the Guinness Book of World Records, you might have heard of Johanna Quaas, the world’s oldest gymnast. She turned 95 this year and still has a parallel bar routine that would make some of the show-offs on muscle beach reevaluate their life goals.

I mention Johanna to make the point that age itself isn’t the limiting factor in driving, or any other life activity. It’s all the things that go along with age. That might sound like two ways of saying the same thing, but I don’t think so.

It’s true that drivers over 70 are over-represented in fatal crashes, second only to teenagers on a per-mile basis. While the data for both young and old drivers are somewhat similar, the reasons behind them are not. With teen drivers, the underlying factors often include poor judgment and inexperience; for older drivers, physical vulnerability is a big issue. Put simply, young people can handle more trauma and recover.

That’s not to say that an older driver’s skills are as good as they ever were. It’s more that older drivers recognize their weak spots and take protective measures to compensate for them. Young drivers, not so much. We’ll get to the weak spots in a minute.