Community voices: Methanol ruling was wrongheaded

I agree that “offset” analyses are somewhat speculative and imprecise. Yet they all point in the same direction: The plant would have a positive net effect on the amount of carbon dioxide spewed into the planet’s atmosphere. Given that, the Kalama project would be a win for the environment and the local economy. (Remember that carbon dioxide is naturally occurring and not a pollutant in the strict sense. You breathe many pounds of it every day. But too much in the atmosphere is trapping heat.)

The state’s rejection of the project is bad enough. Yet, in addition, the way the state has handled this project has been even more deplorable.

Its rejection came seven years almost to the day that the company unveiled its proposal in January 2014. Not content with early studies that conflicted with its biases, the Inslee administration ordered new ones.

The governor expressed early support for the project, then backtracked because it appeared to conflict with his presidential campaign, which focused on combatting global climate change.

Further, there’s a measure of unfairness here: No one in the state asks how Starbucks, Home Depot, Safeway or other retailers and manufacturers contribute to climate change by the using millions of tons of plastic packaging and containers.