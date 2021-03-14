Community Voices: Lower Columbia College, your college

Last year was filled with unprecedented challenges for Lower Columbia College and our students.

As the president of LCC, I often hear from our students how LCC has changed their lives. Entire families are impacted by the power of education. Access to an affordable and accessible education is at-risk due to the rising costs of education and the impact the pandemic has had on students’ ability to pursue their educational goals.

This is why, now more than ever, Lower Columbia College’s Student Success Fund is the tool our community needs to help students fulfill their dreams of careers that sustain families.

The Student Success Fund allows counselors at LCC to award small emergency grants to students that are in jeopardy of dropping out or not graduating because they are short on funds needed for tuition, books, child-care, transportation, emergency housing, or tools and school supplies.

On behalf of Lower Columbia College, I would like to thank The Daily News and you, our tremendous community, for supporting the future of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties with the Students in Need campaign.

Every dollar raised through the campaign will go to the LCC Student Success Fund.