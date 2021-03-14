 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Voices: Lower Columbia College, your college
0 comments
Community Voices

Community Voices: Lower Columbia College, your college

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lower Columbia College

Caution signs and a check-in tent sit outside the Health & Sciences Building at Lower Columbia College May 12 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

 Courtney Talak

Last year was filled with unprecedented challenges for Lower Columbia College and our students.

As the president of LCC, I often hear from our students how LCC has changed their lives. Entire families are impacted by the power of education. Access to an affordable and accessible education is at-risk due to the rising costs of education and the impact the pandemic has had on students’ ability to pursue their educational goals.

This is why, now more than ever, Lower Columbia College’s Student Success Fund is the tool our community needs to help students fulfill their dreams of careers that sustain families.

The Student Success Fund allows counselors at LCC to award small emergency grants to students that are in jeopardy of dropping out or not graduating because they are short on funds needed for tuition, books, child-care, transportation, emergency housing, or tools and school supplies.

On behalf of Lower Columbia College, I would like to thank The Daily News and you, our tremendous community, for supporting the future of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties with the Students in Need campaign.

Every dollar raised through the campaign will go to the LCC Student Success Fund.

Since launching the Student Success Fund in 2012, the LCC Foundation has distributed approximately $490,000 in emergency grants to help over 900 students in need. The average grant is around $500.

Now more than ever, these one-time grants have meant the difference between success and failure for many students who are either continuing their education or have become proud college graduates.

I am incredibly inspired by those students who have shared their stories with me and the impact your gift has made on them.

I am so grateful to the community for the incredible support of the Students in Need campaign over the last six years. This year, The Daily News set a goal of $30,000 for its sixth annual campaign to support LCC’s Student Success Fund.

Your gift, large or small, holds the potential to change a life and make an impact in your community for years to come. To donate, visit tdn.com/students.

Because of you, LCC continues to transform lives through education.

+1 
Doug Dahl

Chris Bailey is President of Lower Columbia College.

Lend your voice

Do you have a perspective or thoughtful reflection on a local or regional issue, event or trend, or do you want to share  the story of your local nonprofit, agency or community group with your fellow readers of The Daily News? Send “Community Voices” submissions between 650 and 700 words to Editor Barry Holtzclaw at bholtzclaw@tdn.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Why run?

Why do we elect people to local public office? People who are elected make decisions for us, but we elect people to lead, to share their thoug…

Letters

Letter: All charged up

I just received my property tax bill. On the reverse side is the payment options – by mail, drop box, in office, online and by phone. There ar…

Letters

Letters: Keep your chin up

On Monday, Jan. 25, as I was leaving town on Tennant Way about 3:30 p.m., I passed a small pickup with graphic, foul words stenciled across it…

Letters

Letters: Feeding the lie

Members of the GOP are doing everything they can to throw dirt in the gears of the COVID-19 relief package, slowing it down while so many are …

Letters

Letters: Before you know it

The problem with letting Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler get away with voting her conscience is that before you know it all of our elected represen…

Letters

Letters: Bridges to billboards

Longview is a beautiful city. The Parks Department has done a great job working to maintain and expand our parks, and have contributed a lot t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News