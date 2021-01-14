Community Voices: George Tsugawa, 1921-2020: Woodland community leader

A typical logging community at the time, Woodland had an ethnic diversity rate of less than 1% in the 1950s. With a few exceptions, there were no non-Caucasian families. George was concerned whether the citizens of Woodland would accept them and give them a chance.

Most adults in Woodland took a while to adjust to their Japanese-American neighbors, Tsugawa said. “I think it was the first time they’d ever seen a stranger that was some other (ethnicity) besides white.”

While George was conscious of the challenges ahead when he moved his family into a small white community, he was unintentional when it came to the other lessons in tolerance and diversity his examples taught the next generation of citizens in the Woodland community.

George and his brother Akira purchased a 50-acre farm in Woodland, known for its ideal soil. They struggled with farming at first, eventually growing raspberries and strawberries, which became their trademark. of Woodland.