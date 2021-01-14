Community Voices: George Tsugawa, 1921-2020: Woodland community leader

November 27, 2020 marked the end of an era, with the passing of 99-year-old George Tsugawa, a revered Woodland community leader.
George’s life has been the subject of several articles honoring the struggle of the Japanese Americans during World War II. When George was asked about the source of his business and personal success, he focused on his strategies to overcome adversity. His legacy is marked by a reputation for courage, hard work, and overcoming obstacles. Less known is the significant impact George and the Tsugawa family had on the culture and diversity of Southwest Washington.
Brothers George and Akira found themselves rebuilding their lives, having lost all their assets in World War II with the forced removal of all people of Japanese descent from the U.S. West Coast under President Franklin Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066. After their detention in Minidoka Concentration Camp (near Twin Falls, Idaho), the Tsugawa family eventually arrived in Woodland in 1956.
The transition to Woodland was fraught with safety concerns due to public anger at the Japanese. “War is awful for everyone” George explained. “There were reasons people were angry at the Japanese. War causes suffering and the Japanese started a war that caused massive losses on all sides. I understood those feelings. You can expect this when there is a war.”
“I am grateful for my life as an American and I am proud of our country. No matter what happened before, we have always been Americans.”
A typical logging community at the time, Woodland had an ethnic diversity rate of less than 1% in the 1950s. With a few exceptions, there were no non-Caucasian families. George was concerned whether the citizens of Woodland would accept them and give them a chance.
Most adults in Woodland took a while to adjust to their Japanese-American neighbors, Tsugawa said. “I think it was the first time they’d ever seen a stranger that was some other (ethnicity) besides white.”
While George was conscious of the challenges ahead when he moved his family into a small white community, he was unintentional when it came to the other lessons in tolerance and diversity his examples taught the next generation of citizens in the Woodland community.
George and his brother Akira purchased a 50-acre farm in Woodland, known for its ideal soil. They struggled with farming at first, eventually growing raspberries and strawberries, which became their trademark. of Woodland.
As he expanded his berry-growing operations, George ran into a labor shortage. As with so many aspects of his life, his decision to start busing students grew out of a business need. George commented “It just grew out of the idea to employ the local kids. For a lot of kids this was their first job When there were not enough local kids showing up every day to pick, we sent out buses out to pick them up, widening our routes out to Castle Rock, La Center, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Vancouver and Portland.”
That simple progression had one unintentional outcome. For the first time, Woodland kids were working side by side with kids from other backgrounds, some in different grades, different schools and different races. It was the first time for many that they experienced desegregation.
It is ironic that the Tsugawa family experience in “integrating” Woodland in the fifties were so profound on his mind, yet that experience never translated to George seeing himself as a civil rights pioneer.
There are countless stories about the impact the Tsugawa family had on the lives of Woodland youth at a time when the hope and idealism of the Kennedy years generated great excitement about the future. The campaign for civil rights played out on TV and seemed to have little personal connection for the Woodland youth until their personal experience with diversity thanks to the efforts of George and the Tsugawa family.