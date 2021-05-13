Community Voices: Doug Dahl

Maybe that sounds like it’s in conflict with the law, which states, “Every person operating a bicycle upon a roadway at a rate of speed less than the normal flow of traffic . . . shall ride as near to the right side of the right through lane as is safe . . .” However, that’s only part of the law. That sentence is followed by several exceptions, one of which is, “when reasonably necessary to avoid unsafe conditions including, but not limited to, fixed or moving objects, parked or moving vehicles, bicyclists, pedestrians, animals, and surface hazards.”

On a narrow road drivers probably won’t have room to pass a cyclist without going into the oncoming lane. To deal with that, I’ll offer a suggestion that might seem unnatural in our current fast-paced culture: Just wait a bit. Don’t trade seconds for safety.

As to the part about drivers doing something foolish and dangerous, maybe we can offset the frustration of being delayed by a cyclist (or other slower-moving road user) by reminding ourselves that the person on that bike isn’t an adversary; they’re somebody’s (maybe my) neighbor or friend or family member. Our brains like to put things in categories, and often it’s pretty binary – my group vs. not my group. I sometimes hear that language in traffic. Things like, “Those cyclists don’t obey the law,” or “Those drivers don’t obey the law.”