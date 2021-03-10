Community Voices: Dear Gov. Inslee

Many of our job creators have been closed permanently by the pandemic. Many others are barely holding on and may not survive into April, the time when you projected that your Phase 3 might finally be defined.

We all have had a year to learn the importance of safety protocols, including the masking and social distancing that we and you continue to advocate. These businesses, houses of worship and other institutions care about their guests, employees and staff. We trust them to advance to 50% capacity now, safely, and encourage you to trust them as well. And if hospital capacity is preserved, they should be allowed to advance to 100% capacity after three weeks.

Our proposal differs from your approach when it comes to decision-making. We believe it is time to return control to the local public-health officials who have had a year to follow and understand the data from their counties. This should avoid potentially disastrous data-related errors like happened with the South Central region in mid-February. Just as decisions made in

Washington, D.C. are not always the best for our Washington, decisions made in Olympia are not always best for Othello.