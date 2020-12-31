Community voices: Andre Stepankowsky on the Georgia Senate campaigns

And to whom will the elected senators be beholden when they step into office?

Think of how much this money could help those who are losing jobs and hope due to the pandemic. An intelligent and impartial observer would call this campaign madness.

The tragedy is all the more acute in that campaign money, though important, does not in itself determine election results. Otherwise, Michael Bloomberg, who spent about $1 billion on his dismal presidential campaign, would have won more precinct caucuses than just American Samoa. Incumbent GOP senators won re-election in November in Texas, South Carolina and Maine even though they were outspent by Democratic challengers.

“Money cannot buy votes. If it did, Michael Bloomberg would have been the (Democrats’) nominee,” Michael Cornfield, research director of George Washington University’s Global Center for Political Management, told the Financial Times.

So what is the alternative? One could, of course, attempt to legislate further restrictions on campaign contributions and dark money. But such attempts likely would run afoul of constitutional interpretations that equate campaign spending with free speech.

There isn’t room here to discuss the myriad ideas to clean up the system, including public financing of campaigns.