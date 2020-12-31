Community voices: Andre Stepankowsky on the Georgia Senate campaigns

Georgians must be begging for mercy.
They’ve endured two-months of political waterboarding as the nation bombards them with an unprecedented amount of campaign spending and new levels of nastiness.
In short, the Peach State’s Jan. 5 runoff election has brought out the worst in American electioneering and leaves one pleading for a better way.
The flood of cash and mudslinging is not surprising, of course, because the stakes are so high. Democrats would gain a 50-50 split in the Senate if Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeat GOP incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Democrats would gain a controlling majority because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote.
Campaign spending in the twin races already has rocketed past records. It had soared past $450 million when the most recent reports were filed in mid December, and the final tally may even approach $1 billion. At that level, the two races alone would equal 7% of amount spent on the presidential and congressional elections this year, which the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics estimated at $14 billion.
Much of the money is coming from outside the state, and the revenue has fueled intense mudslinging and a hurricane of exaggerations and distortions.
The New York Times reports, for example, that Loeffler and allied Republican groups have run particularly caustic ads against Warnock, a black pastor, focusing on race and policing. Ads have targeted Warnock’s sermons and manipulated the truth in an attempt to tie him to the Rev. Jeremiah A. Wright Jr., whose infamous sermon about oppression of racial minorities included the phrase “God damn America.”
For their part, Warnock and Ossoff ads have blasted stock sales and business transactions by Loeffler and Perdue after they received briefings on the coronavirus before it had spread nationally.
“Kelly’s for Kelly,” one of Warnock’s ads claims, calling Loeffler the Senate’s richest member.
Georgia voters have been besieged with campaign advertising, which sometimes occupies all commercial slots for a full TV show. Some days in December, more than a third of all TV ads in Georgia were political, according to The Times. In the 5 to 6 p.m. hour, the slot for local news broadcasts, more than 60 percent of all ads have been political.
The pundits say that the spending is necessary because the races are too close to call. And we know that the presidential race in Georgia was razor thin, with Joe Biden winning the state by only 12,000 votes with nearly 5 million ballots cast. Georgia is no longer red. It’s deep purple.
Nevertheless, the Georgia campaigns are a particularly egregious example of the disgusting way we conduct our political campaigns.
Think about it: The combatants are spending on a colossal scale to spread lies and distortions about the opposition that will only contribute to the widening polarization of the nation.
They’re spending billions to simplify and distort issues and the truth. (A vote for the GOP is a bulwark against socialism? Really? As best I can tell, Warnock and Ossoff and no other Democrat wants to nationalize banks, oil companies and farms. THAT’s socialism.)
And to whom will the elected senators be beholden when they step into office?
Think of how much this money could help those who are losing jobs and hope due to the pandemic. An intelligent and impartial observer would call this campaign madness.
The tragedy is all the more acute in that campaign money, though important, does not in itself determine election results. Otherwise, Michael Bloomberg, who spent about $1 billion on his dismal presidential campaign, would have won more precinct caucuses than just American Samoa. Incumbent GOP senators won re-election in November in Texas, South Carolina and Maine even though they were outspent by Democratic challengers.
“Money cannot buy votes. If it did, Michael Bloomberg would have been the (Democrats’) nominee,” Michael Cornfield, research director of George Washington University’s Global Center for Political Management, told the Financial Times.
So what is the alternative? One could, of course, attempt to legislate further restrictions on campaign contributions and dark money. But such attempts likely would run afoul of constitutional interpretations that equate campaign spending with free speech.
There isn’t room here to discuss the myriad ideas to clean up the system, including public financing of campaigns.
At root, though, is the fact that all political solutions start with political pressure. Voters simply must demand reform and make it a priority by holding political parties accountable for changing the system themselves. This might be unrealistic when both sides are so addicted to the flow of cash and mudslinging. And voters themselves are to blame: Attack ads unfortunately have more punch than sober, positive messages.
But here’s a somewhat Pollyannaish idea to nudge the needle back toward sanity.
What at if the parties or Georgia candidates had funneled some of those millions in campaign donations to COVID assistance programs for small businesses and workers idled by virus social restrictions? Think of the GOOD publicity it would give either party that put at least a substantial amount to this cause. Such a move might buy more goodwill than yet another attack ad.
Would this be buying votes? Not if the money were funneled through a state agency or independent organization with the stipulation that it be distributed in a broad-based, nonpartisan way.
Come to think about it, large campaign contributors and politically engaged business leaders across the nation should consider structuring their donations to do some economic and social good.
Perhaps it’s unrealistic to expect such an outpouring of private largesse for COVID relief or other causes. Slinging mud is so ingrained in politics. But you never know. There are glimmers that at least some movers and shakers are wary of the nation’s partisan divide. According to The Wall Street Journal, Wichita billionaire and GOP mega donor Charles Koch regrets his efforts to fuel political partisanship.
“Boy, did we screw up! What a mess!” Koch writes in his new book, “Believe in People: Bottom-Up Solutions for a Top-Down World.”
Putting a small part of his fortune into COVID relief could be a path to atonement. And if others followed suit, it could give an uplifting feel to the Georgia senate elections, which have become yet another race to the bottom.
Andre Stepankowsky is the former city editor of The Daily News. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the TDN editorial board.