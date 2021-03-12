Community Voices: A failing unemployment agency

One of the privileges, and heartbreaking curses, of being a state senator is hearing from people who have been failed by their government. The record of failure at the state Department of Employment Security appears a good candidate for one of the all-time worsts.
Last year’s meltdown at ESD denied thousands the unemployment checks they needed as the state-ordered COVID shutdown sent unemployment soaring to record highs. Many still have not gotten the benefits they are due. Meanwhile, big payroll-tax increases point to a systemic problem that requires state attention. Fixing the problems at ESD should be a top priority for our state Legislature.
During the few short months I have been in office, I have heard from dozens of people in my district seeking help with this agency. Customer service appears a foreign concept. People tell me their calls to ESD park them in “phone-tree hell.” Their emails go unanswered, the agency’s online portals don’t work – and when they do get through, the agency’s advice often is inconsistent.
A million people lost their jobs or were laid off when the state ordered the shutdown of businesses statewide. A year later, ESD tells us there are still 9,000 claimants still waiting for their first unemployment check.
A central issue in this debacle was the agency’s payout of $600 million to Nigerian fraudsters. I am not making this up. Legitimate claims were held up when fraudulent claims had been submitted for the same names. Most fraudulent payments have not been recovered. This happened even though ESD had spent $44 million to upgrade software to detect fraud.
Now ESD is going after 55,000 people who received benefits, because computers can’t determine their eligibility. It’s a safe bet many of those claims were legitimate.
I have heard from one woman who received benefits until ESD’s computers incorrectly concluded she wasn’t a citizen. She tried submitting documents through ESD’s computer system but failed. Then she started getting bills from the state for benefits she had already received. Imagine being told you owe thousands of dollars, and not being able to reach anyone on the phone to straighten it out.
The State Auditor’s Office investigated these problems and put the blame squarely on ESD. Its report chastises former ESD director Suzi LeVine and other managers for stonewalling the investigation. LeVine later was rewarded for her good work with a position of greater responsibility in the Biden Administration.
A related issue concerns the way our unemployment-insurance system functions. Business pays for the program with payroll taxes, normally about $1 billion a year. But the government-ordered shutdown caused payouts to reach $5 billion in 2020 and $3 billion in 2021, and ESD’s reserves have been exhausted. Business faced enormous increases in taxes this year to keep the fund solvent.
The Legislature passed a law early in the session to spread the increases over several years, but the fundamental problem remains. Business is being asked to pay for a problem it didn’t cause. As thousands of businesses close permanently as a result of the shutdown, it is hard to imagine a worse time for a tax increase.
Senate Republicans have suggested that $1 billion from our Rainy Day Fund should be used to restore our unemployment trust fund, and that some federal money should be earmarked for this purpose as well.
I wish this agency worked as well as fantasized by big-government idealists. I am saddened by the stories I hear from people who are stuck in a program that serves them so poorly. I share their anger at an agency which has no incentive to respond to customers or manage costs for taxpayers.
Until this agency can get its act together, I want to do what I can to help.
I urge 19th District residents who are struggling with this “problem agency” to contact my office, by email or phone, or by leaving a message on the Legislative Hotline at 1-800-562-6000. Sometimes a legislator can nudge an agency into the basic courtesy of returning people’s phone calls. And by hearing from you, I’ll learn more about how government works, and how it doesn’t.
Sen. Jeff Wilson represents the 19th Legislative District, and can be reached at 360-786-7636 or Jeff.Wilson@leg.wa.gov.