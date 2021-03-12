Community Voices: A failing unemployment agency

One of the privileges, and heartbreaking curses, of being a state senator is hearing from people who have been failed by their government. The record of failure at the state Department of Employment Security appears a good candidate for one of the all-time worsts.

Last year’s meltdown at ESD denied thousands the unemployment checks they needed as the state-ordered COVID shutdown sent unemployment soaring to record highs. Many still have not gotten the benefits they are due. Meanwhile, big payroll-tax increases point to a systemic problem that requires state attention. Fixing the problems at ESD should be a top priority for our state Legislature.

During the few short months I have been in office, I have heard from dozens of people in my district seeking help with this agency. Customer service appears a foreign concept. People tell me their calls to ESD park them in “phone-tree hell.” Their emails go unanswered, the agency’s online portals don’t work – and when they do get through, the agency’s advice often is inconsistent.

A million people lost their jobs or were laid off when the state ordered the shutdown of businesses statewide. A year later, ESD tells us there are still 9,000 claimants still waiting for their first unemployment check.