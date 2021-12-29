Stepankowsky column:

My wish for 2022 is that all of us put America first.

No, I’m not advocating former President Trump’s brand of American jingoism and selfishness. For him and many of his acolytes, the slogan “America First” has become synonymous with “me first.”

This cannot persist if America is to thrive and prosper under constitutional government.

What I do ardently hope for is for all Americans — progressives and conservatives alike — to re-dedicate themselves to the shared values that made America great in the first place.

Many might find this quaint and naïve, given the intense tribalism that afflicts our society and which prevents the two halves of our political brains from communicating and cooperating with one another. America these days is like a pianist whose two hands are playing different and clashing songs.

We simply must reduce the political hostility that began with former Georgia Congressman Newt Gingrich and was greatly amplified by Fox News, the last president and the social isolation of the pandemic. I’m not excluding liberals/progressives from blame. Every day I get Facebook posts from progressive friends that seethe with hatred for and lampooning of all things Republican.

The amount of hate purveyed on the news, on social media and especially on conservative commentary is dangerous. It’s always been a strategy in war to vilify and dehumanize the enemy. Hitler did it with the Jews. America did it to the Japanese, Blacks and native peoples. It’s always easier to rob, cheat, bludgeon and even kill others when you consider yourself a righteous hero and your opposition a subhuman species.

Until the Jan. 6 insurrection, I thought fears of civil war in this nation were far fetched. Now I’m not so sure. Do you want America awash in blood, with wounds that would fester for generations and certainly reduce America’s prestige and global power?

What makes today’s rhetoric so scary — and no doubt potent to its audiences — is that it questions the loyalty of the opposition — like the “red scare” era perpetrated by Sen. Joe McCarthy. When one side questions the patriotism of the other, you get absurd rhetoric like that appearing on the website of Republican Heidi St. John, who is seeking Southwest Washington‘s congressional seat. “We have clearly seen the agenda of the left, and it will make our country unrecognizable. There is no line they won’t cross to accomplish their goals.”

Really? Since when, for example, is it un-American to help the poor, combat climate change, educate preschoolers and make corporations pay a minimum tax? These are some of the main components of President Biden’s stalled $2 trillion “Build Back Better” plan. It is good and appropriate to debate and challenge some of its components (as I do), but it is NOT OK to accuse its supporters of conspiring to undermine America.

Many progressives, too, need to tame their rhetoric. The Oregon Department of Education, for example, asserts that traditional math teaching fails students of color because it is by nature “white supremacist.” This politically explosive term implies deliberate and malicious racism when the intended meaning is to help clear cultural barriers that interfere with learning.

Another example: A friend recently suggested defenders of Mount Rushmore are stupid. I understand native people take offense at the monumental South Dakota carving of presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. But millions of Americans take pride in their achievements.

America faces many challenges: equalizing its distorted distribution of wealth, combatting climate change, continuing to weed out vestiges of racism, reducing gun violence, repairing our immigration system and meeting the threats posed by old autocratic Russia and rising, modern China. These are difficult enough problems to overcome without adding hate to the mix or by shaming America about her past.

I’m not given to conspiracy theories. Still, I’ve often wondered if our national hostility is not all self inflicted. At the very least it must please Messrs.’ Putin and Xi. We’re playing into their hands.

So what do we do about it? We put America first by:

Restoring respect into our political culture and stop questioning the loyalty of those who disagree with us.

Stop cheering for the other side to fail, as I saw Steve Bannon do last fall when his guest on “War Room” suggested that COVID vaccines would cause widespread heart problems (they haven’t).

Respecting the law and our legal processes, a dictum that includes finally rejecting “the big lie” about the 2020 presidential election, which has been proven time and time again to have been honest.

Honoring everyone’s right to peaceably protest and speak up without fear of attack, retaliation or intimidation. Yes, we must affirm individual rights, but we also need to recognize they all have limits and they sometimes must yield to commonsense and the common good.

These are the values that make America great.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

