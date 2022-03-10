Stepankowsky column:

Homelessness persists.

Our youth perennially complain that there’s nothing to do.

Here is a suggestion to address both problems at the same time.

By the end of the month, Cowlitz County expects to solicit proposals to run a new homeless camp to replace the blighted, Longview-sponsored camp off Oregon Way. The contract requirements will include construction of a number — perhaps 10 to 20 — of small, cabin-like shelters to house homeless people who consent to treatment and counseling.

It’s an idea that has been tried with some success in other communities. These rudimentary dwellings improve the looks and sanitation of homeless camps. And they give the homeless a motive to address the root causes of their struggles.

These dwellings can become portals to resurrection for those who live desperate, broken lives.

So here’s my idea: Recruit area churches and high schools to create youth teams to build these little homes with adult supervision. After building them, the same groups can help maintain them and get to know and assist the people who live in them. Teams can in effect “adopt” a home and the people who rotate in and out of them.

The county should write up its call for bids in such as way as to require the new camp operator to incorporate volunteer labor to help build and maintain the camp and the cabins.

This effort could be a great way for kids to learn compassion, pick up handyman skills and learn teamwork.

It would be a great way for churches to put the Christian ideal of universal brotherhood into action. What a great summer project for a church youth group or a summer Bible camp, which could work on a cabin in conjunction with the many scripture readings that call believers to help the needy.

This also could be a tangible way to connect teenagers’ lives with other, perhaps more sectarian readings about the need for altruism.

And the experience could reinforce some of what students learn in school. (Did you know, for example that the ancient 3-4-5-foot rule for laying out a square building corner is based on Pythagoras’ theorem, a2+b2 = c2?)

In my experience, a good number of parents consider the homeless like social lepers and keep their children away from them. What does this tell our kids? That helping the destitute is someone else’s job? What, as many believers say, would Jesus do?

I believe teenagers WANT to be more engaged and treated like adults. Give them a challenge. Give them a project. Give them an active, visible role in the community and they’ll turn to it with enthusiasm. The small shelter project is a great opportunity to tap into their energy and bolster their sense of compassion.

To be relevant and to really catch kids, faith and education must be active and visible in the community, not confined to the walls of a church or school.

We live in an age where clicking on a Facebook emoji makes it easy to bleed away our compassion and impulse to act. Clicking the “sad” icon may salve our conscience, but it does nothing tangible to feed, shelter or hoist up the homeless.

Here’s a chance to put compassion into action.

Editor's note: Andre Stepankowsky's column normally runs every other Wednesday. Look for his next one March 23.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

