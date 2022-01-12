Stepankowsky column:

One of the satisfactions of retirement is having time to read more books.

For years, I wore a navy blue sweatshirt emblazoned with a lamentable message: “So many books, so little time.” It had become threadbare by the time I retired in August 2020. Its condition now makes it suitable only for wear during heavy, dirty work.

From my childhood, I’ve always loved to read. As an adult my favorite genre has been Russian history and Russian literature, a fascination born of my Slavic roots and the tragic, beautiful, ugly, soulful, contradictory reality of Russia itself. And, of course, Russia has been a U.S. adversary since the end of World War II, when it partnered with us to defeat Nazi Germany. It’s wise for us to know all we can about our competitors — that our playbook should be guided by knowledge of the opponent.

Which brings me to the point of this column: I recently finished reading a 600-page book about the siege of Leningrad called “The 900 Days” by the late Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Harrison Salisbury. Everyone concerned about Russia — and the current tension on its border with Ukraine — should read this book, published in 1969.

In just a few months after launching Operation Barbarossa against Russia in June 1941, the Nazi army surrounded Leningrad. Adolf Hitler, who hated Slavs as much as he hated Jews, planned to annihilate the city and its 3 million people. After blockading the city, he pulled away some forces to intensify his campaign against Moscow, hoping the blockade would lead to mass starvation and capitulation.

Hunger, the coldest winter on record and constant shelling did the dirty work at this point: An estimated 1 million to 1.3 million Leningraders died over the next two and a half years, perhaps as many as 1 million of them from starvation. The northern city, a gilded, dazzling capital built by Tsar Peter the Great in the 18th century, became a live image of Dante’s frozen hell.

Corpses by the thousands were piled in apartments, hospitals and outside cemeteries. They lay outside for months, buried under ice and snow. Whole families died alone in frigid apartments. Bodies choked the River Neva, where people drew water because the city water system had no power and froze up.

Virtually all birds, dogs, cats, horses and other animals disappeared as families killed pets to feed themselves. People ate sawdust and wood glue. Gangs roamed the streets to rob people of their food ration cards, which even so did not provide a subsistence existence. Some cannibalism occurred — both corpses and live people were butchered — as the city virtually fed off itself. The only thing that kept the city alive were truckers who hauled food and other supplies across frozen Lake Ladoga to the east of the city and who helped evacuate hundreds of thousands of people as well.

There is no historical precedent for the scale of the genocidal evil imposed on the people of Leningrad (now called St. Petersburg, its original name). Yet they refused to yield, perhaps sensing that Hitler would have executed them all anyway.

Memories of this tragedy still are fresh there. About 800,000 victims of the siege lie in common graves in the Piskarevsky Cemetery, where a monument to them says, in part: “We cannot list their noble names here/ There are so many of them under the eternal protection of granite./ But know this, those who regard these stones: Let no one forget; let nothing be forgotten.”

Reminders of the siege are everywhere, including a small private farm west of St. Petersburg that I visited in 1993. Shell holes and bunkers from the war remained. And the owners knew that the Voronka River, which cut through their property, is where city defenders stopped the Nazi advance.

The siege of Leningrad perhaps is the worst of many assaults that invaders have inflicted on Russians over the centuries. That history contributes to a collective paranoia about national security. And it is why Russian President Vladimir Putin — at least with his own people — can get away with massing troops on Russia’s border with Ukraine and demand that NATO pledge not to grant Ukraine membership in the alliance.

Is his concern genuine or is he using national security as a pretext to conceal a more sinister intent? I don’t trust Putin, a former KGB lieutenant colonel. Some of his rhetoric is no doubt sincere, but Ukraine has abundant natural resources and strategic position that Russia covets and to which it can lay some weak historical claim. Putin wants them.

This is why the West should could call his bluff. If security is his concern, why not offer both Russia and Ukraine membership in NATO or some other alliance? It would be a tricky and difficult negotiating task, but it could finally bring strategic stability to Eastern Europe.

It’s hard to see how history can get past events like the 9/11 terror attacks or the siege of Leningrad. Great leaders, though, must rise above the hatreds and insecurities that are a fallout of such tragedies. And a good first step is for all of us to understand the history shaping today’s conflicts.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

