Stepankowsky column: WSDOT should think long-term and move rails to solve problem Longview intersection

People who complain about the slow pace of government have a perfect example with a local road project: the revamping of the Oregon Way/Industrial Way intersection.
This project has been under study for nearly two decades. Local legislators snagged $85 million in state funding for it in 2015. Yet state transportation planners still are tweaking the design. The city of Longview is fishing for federal grant money to fill a projected $13.4 million funding gap that likely is growing. And there really is no assurance that construction of this critical public works project will start in 2023, its current timeline.
This nearly $100 million project has been particularly fraught during the past decade.
Part of the delay is due to the complex nature of the intersection and the number of interested parties involved. Still, it’s obvious that the Washington Department of Transportation did not make it a priority even after the Legislature approved the funding.
The Washington State Department of Transportation’s first proposal featured a tortuous network of roads and off ramps that spun out like the wiring of a supercomputer. No one liked it.
Then the cost zoomed out of control. This was due in part to the complexity and engineering needed to build atop earthquake-prone soils, as if the presence of river sediment that underlies the whole Kelso-Longview lowland was a surprise.
So the hunt resumed for a new, lower-cost alternative, which WSDOT released last year, but still needs a federal grant to move forward.
This plan also fails in two primary ways, although it partly succeeds in its primary purpose: It would eliminate all three railroad grade crossings at that junction (two on Industrial Way, one on Oregon Way).
Essentially, the design raises the existing vehicle lanes with dirt and routes trains under them. Except for its elevation, the new intersection configuration would remain about the same as the existing one, minus the railroad tracks.
With improvements to Industrial and Oregon ways left unfunded by state Legislature, local officials try for federal support
A 6-year-old plan to raise the Industrial and Oregon ways intersection over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail lines will remain on hold af…
Only a few trains a day now move through the area, but rail traffic is expected to grow to 24 to 30 a day by 2040, assuming commercial growth such as development of Port of Longview’s Barlow Point property west of Longview. Accommodating future railroad traffic in Longview’s industrial corridor certainly is admirable and necessary to the county’s future prosperity, even if the rail growth projections seem bloated.
But the current design fails on two counts:
One, it does nothing to relieve the train congestion that is bound to occur where the BNSF track crosses Third Avenue, another busy corridor. Sure, it’s about a mile away, but unit trains will block both locations, likely at the same time.
Two, the design does little to nothing to relieve vehicular congestion at the intersection of Oregon and Industrial ways, which already gets long lineups at commute times and where traffic is expected to increase 40 percent to 50 percent by 2040, according to WSDOT.
What needs to happen is all rail traffic into the Longview industrial area should be routed south of Industrial Way through the Port of Longview. Trains bound for west Longview could then easily be directed under the Lewis and Clark Bridge ramps to join the Reynolds Lead tracks in front of the Weyerhaeuser Co. log yard.
This strategy would eliminate all major crossings through the south part of town and capitalize on the port’s vision years ago to build its rail corridor. The port already is planning for a large rail expansion, and the $85 million earmarked for the Oregon Way/Industrial Way project could be shifted there. That way the money would do double duty: Help the port with its rail plans and eliminate all the crossings at Oregon/Industrial ways. And it would buy time to address the remaining vehicular issues at that junction.
Shifting the money likely would need legislative approval. Local officials might balk at the attempt, especially now that the area does not have a single legislator from the ruling Democratic majority. However, going back to the drawing board might become necessary if Longview fails in its grant application to fund WSDOT’s plan.
One hundred million dollar transportation projects don’t come along often, and this would be one of the largest in area history. It would be a shame to spend that money without solving all the industrial area’s critical mobility needs.
Andre Stepankowsky retired in August after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.