Stepankowsky column: WSDOT should think long-term and move rails to solve problem Longview intersection

What needs to happen is all rail traffic into the Longview industrial area should be routed south of Industrial Way through the Port of Longview. Trains bound for west Longview could then easily be directed under the Lewis and Clark Bridge ramps to join the Reynolds Lead tracks in front of the Weyerhaeuser Co. log yard.

This strategy would eliminate all major crossings through the south part of town and capitalize on the port’s vision years ago to build its rail corridor. The port already is planning for a large rail expansion, and the $85 million earmarked for the Oregon Way/Industrial Way project could be shifted there. That way the money would do double duty: Help the port with its rail plans and eliminate all the crossings at Oregon/Industrial ways. And it would buy time to address the remaining vehicular issues at that junction.

Shifting the money likely would need legislative approval. Local officials might balk at the attempt, especially now that the area does not have a single legislator from the ruling Democratic majority. However, going back to the drawing board might become necessary if Longview fails in its grant application to fund WSDOT’s plan.

One hundred million dollar transportation projects don’t come along often, and this would be one of the largest in area history. It would be a shame to spend that money without solving all the industrial area’s critical mobility needs.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

