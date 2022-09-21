Stepankowsky column: We need more leaders like Van Yougquist

Never has knowledge of milk cows been put to such good use.

Former Cowlitz County Commissioner Van Youngquist was a lifelong Washington dairy farmer and lobbyist for the industry. From that experience, he learned how to shift the levers of power, and he used those skills to help save this area from even worse destruction at the hands of Mount St. Helens.

His passing from lung cancer on Aug. 23 — and a memorial service that took place at Northlake Baptist Church in Longview on Tuesday — were occasions to remember what made him the county’s best commissioner during at least the past half century. And it also is cause to mourn the passing of the old Republican Party. It, too, has died.

Simply put, this county owes Van Youngquist a huge debt of gratitude. During 20 years in office, he led the county’s efforts to secure federal dredging money, construct the sediment-retaining dam on the Toutle River, build visitor centers around the volcano, and eliminate the threat of a catastrophic breakout flood from Spirit Lake.

I remember speaking with him one night in front of the Hall of Justice while the Cowlitz River rose perilously high during the February 1996 storm. “The community is safe tonight because of Mount St. Helens,” he told me, a reference to the tens of millions of dollars in dike and other flood control improvements undertaken along the Cowlitz and Toutle rivers following the 1980 eruption. His words could have been turned around: The community was safe because of Van Youngquist.

Van, who lived to be 84, was the perfect point man for the job. He was truthful, direct and faithful to his principles — even when they conflicted with constituent views. His advocacy for the sediment-retaining dam smacked into opposition from the Toutle Valley residents. He knew from experience that it could cost him his seat: He himself was first elected by ousting incumbent Commissioner Brian Boyle in the 1978 Republican primary. Boyle’s support for greater land use controls had miffed his base. Van didn’t let politics get in his way. He worked the ropes of government like a marionette, getting the bipartisan support of two Republican U.S. senators — Mark Hatfield of Oregon and Slade Gorton of Washington — and two Washington Congressmen, Southwest Washington Democrat Don Bonker and Yakima Valley Republican Sid Morrison. Youngquist worked with Democratic and Republican gubernatorial administrations and state legislators from both sides of the aisle. He didn’t care who got credit, as long as the job got done. He proved politicians can accomplish far more through cooperation than confrontation.

He had a steadfast and cool-headed demeanor. He was about as excitable as one of his Willow Grove Holsteins. But there was one experience in the early 1980s that angered him and stuck in his craw for the rest of his life.

It occurred on one of the first of an estimated 56 county lobbying trips to Washington, D.C. A delegation of county and state officials sought to overcome the Reagan administration’s reluctance to budget further volcano recovery money despite the ongoing threats posed by erosion of unstable volcanic debris. An administration budget official named Don Clough dug in, implying that the nation couldn’t afford it.

“You mean the lives of 43,000 people in Longview are not as important as balancing the federal budget?” a member of the county delegation asked. Clough said, “Yes, that’s right.”

“Our meeting ended shortly thereafter,” Youngquist recollected to TDN reporter Alex Bruell in 2018, “and we realized we were in for a fight.” In later years, Van lamented how divisive politics had become.

“We could be lucky that this happened in 1980 and not in 2018, because we would never be able to build the coalitions that we had then,” Youngquist told Bruell. “We couldn’t do it today. There’s too much divisiveness. Nobody seems to get along. Nobody wants to work across the aisles.”

Van was an old-style Republican who believed in modest and light-handed government and care of the public purse.

I haven’t spoken with him much since he and his wife, Judy, moved to Mount Vernon in 2018 to be close to family. Knowing his politics and principles, I know he surely was horrified by what the MAGA element has done to the Republican party. He could not accept the baseless undermining of the electoral system, the normalizing of violence and the revenge politics of former president Donald Trump and his acolytes.

Sadly, the nation is suffering from a diminishing number of politicians who see the big picture and are willing to join hands to accomplish meaningful work. If you want to pay homage to Van’s memory, seek out voices who are cool, honest and and reasoned. We need leaders who advocate for the public good over the good of the party.

That, more than anything, would honor the legacy of that Willow Grove dairyman.