Stepankowsky column: There’s no absolute right to control your body

Mandating vaccines to protect people from a contagious illness that has killed millions worldwide clearly is a legitimate use of state power. Mandates are aimed at protecting other rights, such as those to stay healthy, fraternize freely and conduct business and commerce without dread. In this case, the common good outweighs individual rights.

As has so often occurred during the pandemic, opponents of measures to contain the virus’ spread forget that rights often conflict — and that all come with responsibilities. One of those is to be a good member of the human community. Recall how President John Kennedy, in his 1961 inaugural address, challenged every American to contribute to the public good: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

So, please, don’t wrap yourself in the flag until you do your duty to help this nation get past the pandemic. Each of us, as a citizen of this great nation, has a civic obligation to help defeat the virus. Our leaders should remind the public of that — not engage in misguided resolutions that will prolong the pandemic.

Andre Stepankowsky retired in August 2020 after a 41-year career as a reporter and city editor at The Daily News. He has won or shared in many prestigious journalism awards, including the staff’s 1981 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Mount St. Helens. His column will appear on the editorial page every other Wednesday.

